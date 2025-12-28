Pop-Tarts Bowl Ends With One Pastry Narrowly Escaping BYU’s Celebratory Toasting
Protein Slammin’ Strawberry has entered the transfer portal.
Following BYU’s come-from-behind 25–21 win over Georgia Tech in the 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl, the college football world eagerly anticipated the Pop-Tarts mascots hopping into a giant toaster on the field and transforming into edible mascots, as is tradition in the third edition of Kellogg’s hit bowl game.
This year, three Pop-Tarts mascots climbed aboard the massive toaster—Protein Slammin’ Strawberry, Cookies & Creme and Cherry. But only two were devoured by the victorious Cougars.
Before they entered the toaster to meet their glorious end, Cherry held up a sign that read, “Live your dream” while Cookies & Creme’s sign read, “Dream it, achieve it.” Protein Slammin’ Strawberry, however, had other ideas.
The strawberry-flavored mascot held up a sign depicting, “Not my dream ... yet.” Without hesitation, the Pop-Tart launched into a cannon ball off the toaster and scampered off the gridiron.
While Cherry and Cookies & Creme transformed into giant, edible Pop-Tarts for BYU players, coaches and staffers to enjoy, Slammin’ Strawberry escaped. A sign exited the toaster in his place that read, “You haven’t seen the last of me.”
The mystery of Protein Slammin’ Strawberry apparently will continue into 2026.
As for the actual football played in Orlando on Saturday, BYU earned its 12th win of the season—the most in program history since a 12–2 finish in 2001. The Cougars trailed 21–10 at halftime but rallied for a pair of touchdown runs by Enouch Nawahine and Jovesa Damuni in the fourth quarter for a 25–21 win.
BYU joined Kansas State and Iowa State as the three programs to get the honor of chowing down on an edible Pop-Tarts mascot after a big bowl win.
Full history: Every Pop-Tarts Bowl edible mascot to get toasted after the game
2023 Pop-Tarts Bowl: Kansas State 28, N.C. State 19
Pop-Tarts mascot toasted: Frosted Strawberry
Formerly known as the Cheez-It Bowl, the Pop-Tarts Bowl debuted in 2023 to great acclaim. The Pop-Tarts mascots were introduced on the field before the game, and afterwards, the bowl instantly became a favorite among college football fans when Frosted Strawberry journeyed down the giant toaster and achieved its dream of getting eaten by the Pop-Tarts Bowl victors.
College football history was witnessed that evening in Orlando.
2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl: Iowa State 42, Miami 41
Pop-Tarts mascot toasted: Frosted Cinnamon Roll
In a game remembered most for Miami quarterback and eventual No. 1 draft pick Cam Ward playing just the first half of the Hurricane’s narrow loss to Iowa State, Frosted Cinnamon Roll joined Frosted Strawberry in Pop-Tarts immortality. Frosted Strawberry, by the way, made a surprise appearance before the game by resurrecting from his fate one year prior.
2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl: BYU 25, Georgia Tech 21
Pop-Tarts mascots toasted: Cookies & Creme and Cherry (Protein Slammin’ Strawberry opted out)
We’ll see you in 2026, Protein Slammin’ Strawberry.