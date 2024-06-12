BYU Four-Star Target LaMason Waller Played Youth Football with BYU QB Noah Lugo
Next week, four-star wide receiver LaMason Waller will take an official visit to BYU. Waller is one of BYU's top targets in the 2024 class. Waller holds competing offers from programs all over the country. He has over 40 offers including offers from the likes of Alabama, Washington, Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Utah, Texas A&M, and West Virginia among many others.
BYU wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake has worked for years to establish a relationship with Waller, and that's a big reason why BYU is able to get Waller on campus for an official visit. Fesi isn't the only connection that Waller has to BYU, however. Waller played youth football with now BYU quarterback Noah Lugo. Here's a picture of a young Noah Lugo with a young LaMason Waller, courtesy of Lugo's "X" account.
Having Lugo on the roster doesn't mean Waller is a lock to end up at BYU, but having a familiar face in Provo can't hurt BYU's chances. Lugo will be able to speak to his experience during his short time at BYU.
Lugo, a Dallas native, signed with the Cougars as part of the 2024 signing class. He enrolled early and was available to participate during the last Spring camp. In a crowded quarterback room, Lugo is a bit burried on the depth chart, but his ceiling is as high as any quarterback in the room. He is a superb athlete. If he can develop his game as a passer, he has the talent to be the starting quarterback at BYU.