BYU DB Tayvion Beasley Enters the Transfer Portal

BYU defensive back Tayvion Beasley is in the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced on Tuesday. Beasley, who transferred to BYU from San Diego State last year, spent just one year with the program.

Beasley has been a journeyman through his career so far. He started his career at Jackson State before following Deion Sanders to Colorado. From Colorado, he transferred to San Diego State. After one year at SDSU, he transferred to BYU where he spent only one season before entering the transfer portal again.

Beasley was a backup nickel in Jay Hill's defense in 2025. He played in 12 games for BYU and played just over 300 snaps. He made two starts in consecutive games against WVU and Arizona. He finished with 12 total tackles and 2 PBUs. According to PFF, he was targeted 21 times and he allowed 14 receptions and 118 yards.

As far as BYU players that have entered the transfer portal so far, Beasley is the player that had the biggest role for BYU in 2025. His loss could impact the depth chart in 2026.

Transfers Out of the BYU Football Program

Nine players have entered the transfer portal from BYU. So far, most of the players are guys that were buried on the depth chart.

Dom McKenzie - WR

BYU redshirt freshman Dom McKenzie entered the transfer portal. McKenzie appeared in one game on offense for BYU in 2025 - the season opener against Portland State. He had a touchdown run for the Cougars in that game.

Dom has a twin on the team: cornerback Marcus McKenzie. The McKenzie brothers are the sons of former BYU star running back Brian McKenzie. Dom spent two years in the program at BYU before entering the transfer portal. Marcus is in the portal as well.

LaMason Waller - WR

Shortly after the championship game ended, BYU true freshman wide receiver LaMason Waller announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. Waller, who signed with BYU and enrolled last January, didn't appear in any games in his true freshman season. Waller dealt with an injury throughout the season and he wasn't in the rotation at wide receiver.

Waller was a highly-recruited wide receiver that had offers from all over the country. BYU will miss out on the opportunity to have him as part of the wide receiver corps in the future.

Jake Griffin - OL

Offensive lineman Jake Griffin entered the portal after three years with the program. Griffin was a reserve offensive lineman for the Cougars.

Marcus McKenzie - CB

The redshirt sophomore entered the portal after three years in the program. Injuries derailed his last two seasons, but he was a special teams standout in 2023. Marcus is the twin brother of Dom McKenzie.

