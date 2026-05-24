BYU Named a Finalist for Two Priority Recruits

On Sunday, two BYU priority recruits trimmed their list of schools and BYU made the cut. First, priority offensive tackle target Kyle Nabrotsky trimmed his list to six finalists. Then, BYU quarterback target Brody Rudnicki named his top three and the Cougars made the cut.

Kyle Nabrotsky - OL

Kyle Nabrotsky is one of BYU's top offensive line targets in the 2027 class. Nabrotsky named six finalists and BYU made the cut alongside Michigan, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, UCLA, and Virginia Tech. Nabrotsky, a native of Tennessee, turned down the likes of Penn State, TCU, Pitt, Duke, NC State, and Oklahoma State among others.

Nabrotksy is scheduled to take his final official visit to BYU in late June. He will join many of BYU's top targets on campus that weekend.

Nabrotzky changed positions in 2025, moving over to the offensive line. That's when his recruitment took off. Prior to playing offensive tackle, Nabrotzky played tight end and linebacker.

In an earlier interview with BYU On SI, Nabrotzky said he has many family connections to BYU. Nabrotzky is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. "[The BYU offer is] definitely is a meaningful offer," Nabrotzky said. "Almost all of my family went to BYU on both of my parents' sides."

Brody Rudnicki - QB

Brody Rudnicki has emerged as BYU's top quarterback target in the 2027 recruiting class. Rudnicki's final three includes BYU, Cal, and Utah. Like Nabrotzky, Rudnicki will take on official visit to BYU in late June.

Rudnicki preps at Folsom High School in California. He has spent his career as the backup to BYU signee Ryder Lyons. The 2026 season will be his first year in high school as the full-time starter. Despite being the backup to Lyons, Rudnicki was garnering college interest. He showed well in camp settings, and he played well in limited opportunities.

In 2025, Rudnicki stepped in when Lyons was dealing with injuries. He played well, racking up over 1,000 total yards, 17 touchdowns, while completing 78% of his passes.

Like the other quarterbacks that have succeeded under Aaron Roderick, Rudnicki is mobile and he has high-level arm talent. Rudnicki is particularly accurate downfield. His high completion percentage was not a function of his average depth of target - he was willing to push the ball downfield regularly.

Should he choose BYU, Rudnicki would have the potential to be a starter for BYU down the road.

Full Junior season highlights



QB Folsom High School

6’1 205 lbs



1,000+ total yds

17 total TD

78% completion

D1 State champions @Passing_Academy @GregBiggins



Film ⬇️⬇️https://t.co/STorZ1zmuK pic.twitter.com/xKA9DF3zi6 — Brody Rudnicki (@BrodyRudnicki) December 23, 2025

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