BYU Lands Three-Star Athlete Peyton Higginson

On Monday, three-star athlete Peyton Higginson committed to Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program over fellow finalists Michigan and Utah State. Higginson, a product of Salem Hills High School, held other competing offers from Utah, Purdue, Cal, Boise State, and San Diego State among others.

Higginson plays wide receiver and safety for Salem Hills High School. We project him to end up on the defensive side of the ball at BYU. Higginson has ideal length at 6'3 and he is up to 180 pounds.

Last year at Salem Hills, Higginson tallied 81 total tackles including 65 solo tackles and 3 interceptions. He also had 579 receiving yards and 9 receiving touchdowns. He was named to the 4A First Team All-State. On offense, he is a big target that can make contested catches. On defense, he is a ball-hawking safety that can come up and make plays in the run game. The ball skills that he's developed as a wide receiver elevate his talents as a safety.

Higginson joins a 2027 defensive class that is quietly coming together quite nicely in Kelly Poppinga's first offseason as the BYU defensive coordinator. The Cougars have added some stout defensive linemen in Jeremiah Williams, Moa Havili, and Uhila Wolfgramm. At linebacker, BYU has a commitment from Tytan DeJong. DeJong's recruitment has flown a little under the radar since he committed to BYU so early on, but he has the potential to be a really good player for BYU.

On the back-end of the defense, BYU has added multiple players to the future secondary. That's where Higginson fits in. BYU has added two players that we project to play safety for the Cougars: Jaxson Rex and Peyton Higginson. At corner, BYU has added perhaps the best trio of commits since the turn of the century: Ryan Wooten Jr., Kamoni Adams, and Demichael Burks.

While the quantity of BYU commits is relatively low - and that is weighing down BYU's recruiting ranking - the quality of the commits is high. Higginson adds another quality player in the 2027 class.

Higginson is one of the last BYU targets to announce his college decision. Now that Higginson is off the board, the Cougars are waiting for decisions from three more targets: Lakepa Satuala, Jag Ioane, and Owen Chambers. Neither Satuala, Ioane, nor Chambers have set a decision date. However, it's anticipated that they will announce their college decisions soon.

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