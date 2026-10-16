BYU Set to Host High Profile Recruits for Historic Notre Dame Game

On Saturday night, No. 8 BYU will host No. 2 in perhaps the biggest game in the history of LaVell Edwards Stadium. College GameDay will be onsite, Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler will be on the call, and the Cougars will be at the center of a loaded college football weekend. You can't overstate how important this game is on Saturday.

It will also be one of the most important recruiting weekends of the year. The Cougars have loaded up a long list of recruits that will be in attendance to watch the Cougars battle the Irish. It's safe to assume that most of BYU's commits will be in attendance, especially those that live in Utah. Here are the players that have announced their plans to be in attendance.

Blake Wong - WR

One of the top prospects in BYU's 2027 class, four-star wide receiver Blake Wong chose the Cougars over the likes of Ohio State, Oregon, UCLA, and Utah among others. Wong will make the trip from California to Provo for this game.

Let’s Go Cougs🤙🏼 excited to be 🏠 this weekend. https://t.co/DMwXOgR6XW — Blake Wong 4 ⭐️ 27’ WR (@Blake3229) October 14, 2026

Kyle Nabrotzky - OL

BYU offensive tackle commit Kyle Nabrotzky will make the long trip from Tennessee to Utah for this game. Nabrotzky picked BYU over the likes of Tennessee, Vanderbilt, and Virginia Tech among others.

Ryan Wooten Jr. - DB

New Jersey native Ryan Wooten Jr. was a coveted defensive back prospect that formed a connection with the BYU staff earlier this year. He committed to BYU and took an official visit in June, but this will be his first time taking in a game at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Touching down in Provo this weekend✈️ https://t.co/R2y50uhnwY — Ryan Wooten, Jr. (@RyanWooten_27) October 14, 2026

Gaige Weddle - ATH

A Weddle coming to Provo? Gaige Weddle is the son of former Utah star Eric Weddle. Gaige is a national recruit with offers from all over the country. He will be in attendance on Saturday night.

Dennis Tu'aone - WR

Timpview High School star Dennis Tu'aone looks like the next great wide receiver in the state of Utah. The four-star prospect is a name to remember in the 2028 class - he's having a great junior season. He holds offers from over two dozen schools including some of the biggest names in the sport.

Lots of big-time recruits will be in attendance for BYU-Notre Dame and Tua’one is up there with the best of them https://t.co/kgKrQEOew2 — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) October 14, 2026

Eli Mortensen - ATH

Speaking of local standouts in the 2028 class, Eli Mortensen could play wide receiver or defensive back at the next level. He will be in Provo to take in BYU vs. Notre Dame. Mortensen holds competing offers from Arizona, Utah, and UCLA among others.

Malakai Leilua - DL

Westlake High School produced four-star Nusi Taumopeau who made an instant impact as a true freshman for BYU last season. Now, Taumoepeau is a starter for a very talented BYU defense as a sophomore. The Cougars are looking to build a Westlake-to-BYU pipeline in the 2028 class with defensive line prospect Malakai Leilua. Like Taumopeau, Leilua holds offers from all over the country, including competing offers from Oregon, Miami, Stanford, UCLA, Utah, Texas Tech, Kansas State, and Arizona State. Leilua is a name to remember in the 2028 class.

Super fired up for one of the BIGGEST games of the college football regular season! 🔥



Huge thanks to @BYUfootball for the invite and showing love! Super excited for the opportunity to be there for this one!@kalanifsitake @Coach_Popp @Pouha91 @BYUFBRecruiting @BYU_CoachJustin… pic.twitter.com/t3YYXKBqO3 — Malakai Leilua (@MalakaiLeilua71) October 14, 2026

Lincoln Fa'alafi - OL

Lincon Fa'alafi is one of the top tackle prospects in the country. In fact, he is ranked the top tackle prospect in the 2028 by 247Sports.

Jake Matsen - QB

Jake Matsen is just a sophomore at American Fork High School, but he is on pace to be a coveted quarterback prospect in the 2029 class. He already holds an offer from BYU and he was playing very well before he suffered a broken collarbone. He holds competing P4 offers from Iowa State, Utah, Kentucky, Arizona, and Nebraska.

Kyran Majors - DB

Kyran Majors is the youngest prospect on this list. Just a freshman, Majors already holds offers from in-state BYU and Utah.

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