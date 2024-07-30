California Running Back Kingston Keanaaina Commits to BYU Football
On Monday evening, three-star running back Kingston Keanaaina committed to Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program. Keanaaina, a California native, picked up a BYU offer back in December. He picked the Cougars over competing offers from Arizona, San Diego State, Washington State, UAB, San Jose State, Army, and Air Force.
List at 6'0 and 190 pounds, Keanaaina racked up nearly 1,500 yards and 20 touchdowns as a junior at St. Francis High School. Keanaaina is a master at escaping in small spaces, and he combines that ability with high-level vision to hit the right hole and create chunk-yardage plays. He doesn't have elite speed, but he has enough speed to be effective at the college level. He is also a rugby player, which shows up in his physical running style. Keanaaina is similar in a lot of ways to his future position coach, former BYU star running back Harvey Unga. You can check out his junior highlights below.
Kingston is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which gave him an obvious connection to the program. He is the second running back commit of BYU's 2025 class, joining Las Vegas native Cale Breslin. Depending on his mission plans, he could either enroll for the 2025 season with Breslin or he could delay his enrollment to the 2027 season.
Keanaaina is the 16th commit in BYU's 2025 class. He is joined by LaMason Waller, Andrew Williams, Tyler Payne, Taani Makasini, Jackson Doman, Cole Cogshell, Nolan Keeney, Blake Bryce, Cale Breslin, Kendal Wall, Ulavai Fetuli, Kelepi Vete, Tucker Kelleher, Sale Fano, and Will Walker.