Defensive Lineman Nehemiah Kolone Commits to BYU Football After Official Visit
BYU has landed one of its top defensive line targets in the 2026 class. On Monday, Oklahoma native Nehemiah Kolone committed to BYU after taking an official visit to Provo back in June. Kolone took official visits to Michigan State and Oklahoma State earlier this Summer, but it was the BYU visit that got him to pull the trigger and commit.
Over the course of his recruitment, Kolone picked up competing offers from Arizona, Baylor, UCF, Kansas State, Kansas and Tulsa among others. BYU's staff invested months developing the relationship with Kolone and his family. BYU hosted him back in January for junior day and Jay Hill traveled to Oklahoma to visit him at his high school. The relationships with BYU's staff pushed BYU across and finish line.
There's a reason why Kolone was offered by as many Power Four schools. He is big, physical, and quick off the line of scrimmage. He is effective as a pass rusher and he is disruptive against the run. He is already the weight of a collegiate defensive end at 265 pounds. He is a candidate to slide inside and play along the interior defensive line at the next level, but he is currently slated to start out as a defensive end.
Kolone has the requisite size to compete for a spot in the rotation early in his BYU career. He joins a young defensive ends room that has as much talent as there has ever been in the Kalani Sitake era.
Kolone is the second commit of the day for BYU, joining four-star recruit Braxton Lindsey. Kolone's commitment is yet another sign of how successful themassive recruiting weekend wasback in June. So far, BYU has only missed out one recruit of the 18 that were in attendance that weekend. A few more attendees are scheduled to announce their college decisions in the coming days.