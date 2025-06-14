Defensive Back Antonio Johnson Commits to BYU Football
The first big official visit weekend for the BYU football program kicked off earlier this week and will wrap up on Sunday. One of the recruits officially visiting is Texas native Antonio Johnson. Johnson committed to BYU on his official visit, he announced on Instagram.
Johnson picked up an offer from BYU back in May. He quickly developed a relationship with BYU’s staff and committed to the Cougars over competing offers from UTEP, Texas State, Sacramento State, and Austin Peay.
Johnson fits the mold of the defensive backs that BYU has recruited since hiring Jernaro Gilford: he is long and fast. He has elite size for a defensive back and he also runs track for his high school. He has the ability to high-point the football and make contested catches thanks to his background playing wide receiver. Both Hill and Gilford have developed a reputation for identifying under-recruited defensive backs and turning them into stars. They hope Johnson can be the next player to fit that mold. He will need to add some muscle and develop his technique in coverage, but if he can, he has the tools to be a great player for BYU.
Johnson is the second defensive back to commit in BYU's 2026 class. He joins legacy recruit Justice Brathwaite who was BYU's first commit of the 2026 class.