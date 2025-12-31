BYU Football Receiving Leaders in 2025

BYU had a trio of pass-catchers that had the lion's share of the receiving yards in 2025. In this article, we'll review BYU's top receiving leaders.

Parker Kingston - 924 Chase Roberts - 802 Carsen Ryan - 620 LJ Martin - 255 Jojo Phillips - 161 Cody Hagen - 97 Tiger Bachmeier - 59 Preston Rex - 50

Passing Yards - Bear Bachmeier

BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier in the Pop-Tarts Bowl against Georgia Tech | BYU Photo

Bear Bachmeier was brilliant for a true freshman playing his first college football. Bachmeier finished the season with 3,033 passing yards while completing 64.9% of his passes. He threw for 15 touchdowns to 7 interceptions.

He was also effective with his legs where he had 527 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns, a BYU record for a single season by a quarterback.

Rushing Yards - LJ Martin

BYU RB LJ Martin against Cincinnati | BYU Photo

LJ Martin was the heart of the BYU offense in 2025. Martin was brilliant, finishing with 1,305 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns. He was named the Offensive Player of the Year in the Big 12. Martin will weigh his NFL options. He is a true junior and has one year of eligibility remaining.

Receiving Yards - Parker Kingston

BYU wide receiver Parker Kingston scores a touchdown against UCF | BYU Phot

Parker Kingston was a breakout star for the BYU offense. Kingston led the Cougars in receiving with 924 receiving yards. He was a big-play threat and he developed as a possession wide receiver as well. Kingston will be one of the most important players on offense in 2026.

Tackles - Faletau Satuala

BYU safety Faletau Satuala against East Carolina | BYU Photo

Faletau Satuala led BYU in tackles with 83 total tackles. Satuala was a breakout star for BYU in 2025 and he became one of the most important players on the roster. As far as the most important players to try to retain for the 2026 season, Satuala is right at the top of the list. He proved to be just as good as his high four-star rating and he is a potential day one or day two pick in the NFL Draft.

Sacks - Jack Kelly

BYU linebacker Jack Kelly gets a sack against Texas Tech | BYU Photo

Jack Kelly was the first player in the Kalani Sitake era to tally double-digit sacks and the first BYU player to do it since Bronson Kaufusi. Kelly finished the season with 10 sacks despite dealing with a shoulder injury for much of the season. Kelly transferred to BYU from Weber State where he was a prolific pass-rusher and his talents translated to the P4 level.

Interceptions - Evan Johnson

BYU cornerback Evan Johnson's game-sealing interception against Georgia Tech | BYU Photo

Evan Johnson led the Cougars with five interceptions in 2025. His last interception sealed BYU's win over Georgia Tech in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. Johnson was consistent throughout the season and he will be one of the most important players to retain in 2026. Johnson joined the program as an athlete and he has developed into one of the best corners in the Big 12.

