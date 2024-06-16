Defensive End Prospect Kendal Wall to Take BYU Official Visit
Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program are preparing for the most important recruiting weekend of the Summer. The Cougars will host a large group of official visitors throughout the week. One of those visitors, who just picked up a BYU offer earlier this month, is defensive line prospect Kendal Wall. Wall will visit BYU from June 20-23.
Wall, a Mountain Ridge High School standout, picked up an offer from BYU defensive line coaches Kelly Poppinga and Sione Po'uha after attending BYU's Summer camp. Wall was named the defensive tackle MVP of the camp. Wall is listed as a defensive end prospect by the recruiting services, but his 6'5 frame could allow him to play inside in college if he adds enough weight.
Wall's recruitment is just beginning to accelerate. He picked up his first offer from Washington State just over a month ago. A few days later, he picked up another offer from San Jose State. The Cougars were the first P4 program to pull the trigger and offer him after seeing him in person.
On paper, BYU has a really good shot to land Wall's services. The Cougars are the only in-state program to offer Wall, so they can sell proximity to home. Being in a P4 league matters, and that's something that BYU can pitch that Washington State and San Jose State cannot. Lastly, BYU's defensive staff has proven capable of landing in-state players with competing offers. In the 2024 recruiting cycle, BYU landed a handful of defensive line prospects that were much more talented than the players that BYU was signing under the old defensive staff.
It's safe to expect a lot of recruiting news this week.