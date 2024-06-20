Four Recruits Wrap up BYU Official Visits
The BYU football program is in the middle of the busiest recruiting week of the Summer. On Thursday, four BYU recruits wrapped up their BYU official visits that started on Tuesday. Texas athlete Manny Fuller, California tight end Stevie Amar, California defensive lineman Cole Coshell, and Utah edge Nusi Taumoepeau were the four recruits in attendance.
A much larger group of official visitors is set to arrive over the next day or two including most of BYU's commits at this point in the cycle. BYU is hoping to add to its 2025 class after the visits.
Shelton "Manny" Fuller - ATH
Shelton Fuller, a native of El Paso, Texas, is being recruited by a handful of Big 12 schools. He holds competing offers from Utah, Baylor, Texas Tech, and Houston. He also holds offers from UTSA, Texas State, and UTEP.
Stevie Amar Jr. - TE
BYU is one of five schools that Stevie Amar will officially visit before he makes his college decision. He will also take official visits to Cal, Arizona State, Boston College, and Baylor. During his recruitment, Amar also picked up competing offers from Texas Tech, Louisville, Oregon State, Washington State, and San Diego State among others.
Nusi Taumoepeau - Edge
Nusi Taumoepeau is one of the most exciting prospects in the state. He recently named his top five schools and BYU made the cut alongside Utah, Stanford, Cal, and Oklahoma State. Taumoepeau, a three-star prospect, also picked up offers from Iowa State, Arizona, Boise State, Miami, Washington, Washington State, Oregon State, and UNLV during his recruitment. Taumoepeau will announce his college decision on August 1, his birthday.
Cole Cogshell - Defensive Line
Cole Cogshell is a defensive lineman from California. Cogshell has picked up competing offers from Boston College, San Diego State, Colorado State, San Jose State, Washington State, and a host of FCS schools.