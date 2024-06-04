Four-Star Athlete Micah Matthews Recaps BYU Official Visit
Last week, BYU hosted four-star athlete Micah Matthews on campus for an official visit. Matthews, a dual-sport athlete in both football and baseball, is a native of Bridgewater, Virginia. We caught up with Matthews to discuss his BYU official visit and his recruitment.
Not only is Matthews is a national football recruit with a long list of offers, he is also a top baseball prospect. It was through baseball that he first got in touch with BYU. Nearly two years ago, Matthews got in touch with former BYU baseball assistant coach Brent Haring. Matthews, who is of Samoan heritage, got in touch with Haring while he was coaching the American Samoa National Team. Haring connected Matthews to the BYU football staff.
His relationship with the coaching staff led to a scholarship offer back in March. Fast forward a few months and Matthews was on BYU's campus for an official visit. On what was his favorite part about his BYU visit, Matthews said, "Honestly, it was just being around the staff, meeting all the great people at BYU, and learning that Coach Kalani is my cousin's cousin. {I] had a great heart-to-heart talk with him and I have high respect for him as a man."
Matthews is being recruited as a wide receiver. BYU's offensive staff has a clear vision of the role they want Matthews to play in the offense: the Puka Nacua role. Should he choose BYU, he would have the opportunity to impact the game in a variety of ways. He could be used in the passing game, on jet sweeps, and in the screen game. You can see why BYU's offensive staff wants him in that role after you turn on his film. He is gifted with the ball in his hands after the catch, he has breakaway speed, and he has a unique, physical running style like Nacua had at BYU.
The scenery and the fanbase made his BYU visit unique. "Provo is the prettiest collegiate backdrop I've seen on all my visits," Matthews said. "And then mix that with a passionate fan base it's cool to see."
Baseball is going to play a critical role in Matthews' recruitment. "Baseball is a huge part of this and in some ways could be a priority," Matthews said. "I don't think I'm like most guys who want to play both. I really, really love baseball." When Matthews was on BYU's campus, he was able to see both the football and baseball facilities.
Matthews tells Cougs Daily that he doesn't have a set decision timeline. He has taken a few official visits already and he will take a few more this Summer.