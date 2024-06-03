Cougs Daily

Four-Star Athlete Micah Matthews Took BYU Official Visit

Casey Lundquist

Oct 21, 2023; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake looks on against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2023; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake looks on against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports / Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Last week, BYU hosted four-star athlete Micah Matthews on an official visit. Matthews, a Virginia native, is both a star football recruit and a star baseball recruit. He checked out both the BYU football program and the BYU baseball program during his visit.

Mathews had previously released a top eight that excluded BYU. But after a push from the BYU coaching staff, Matthews decided to take an official visit to Provo before he went up to Salt Lake to check out Utah. There is a long list of schools that BYU is competing against in his recruitment, but getting him on campus was a necessary step to have a chance to land him.

Micah Matthews is listed as an athlete, but we believe he's best suited to play wide receiver at the next level. At his high school, Matthews is used as both a wide receiver and a running back. Matthews' recruitment hasn't been as public as some of the other players that BYU is recruiting, but make no mistake, he is as good as any receiver BYU is recruiting in this class. Matthews has ideal size and he is electric with the ball in his hands. He has the ability to be used in a variety of ways at the college level.

Matthews holds competing offers from North Carolina, Maryland, Utah, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Kentucky among others. In the top eight that he released before his BYU official visit, Matthews listed Virginia, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Maryland, NC State, Kentucky, Utah, and Rutgers.

Published
Casey Lundquist

CASEY LUNDQUIST

Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of Cougs Daily. He has covered BYU athletics for the last four years. During that time, he has published over 2,000 stories that have reached more than three million people.