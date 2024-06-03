Four-Star Athlete Micah Matthews Took BYU Official Visit
Last week, BYU hosted four-star athlete Micah Matthews on an official visit. Matthews, a Virginia native, is both a star football recruit and a star baseball recruit. He checked out both the BYU football program and the BYU baseball program during his visit.
Mathews had previously released a top eight that excluded BYU. But after a push from the BYU coaching staff, Matthews decided to take an official visit to Provo before he went up to Salt Lake to check out Utah. There is a long list of schools that BYU is competing against in his recruitment, but getting him on campus was a necessary step to have a chance to land him.
Micah Matthews is listed as an athlete, but we believe he's best suited to play wide receiver at the next level. At his high school, Matthews is used as both a wide receiver and a running back. Matthews' recruitment hasn't been as public as some of the other players that BYU is recruiting, but make no mistake, he is as good as any receiver BYU is recruiting in this class. Matthews has ideal size and he is electric with the ball in his hands. He has the ability to be used in a variety of ways at the college level.
Matthews holds competing offers from North Carolina, Maryland, Utah, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Kentucky among others. In the top eight that he released before his BYU official visit, Matthews listed Virginia, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Maryland, NC State, Kentucky, Utah, and Rutgers.