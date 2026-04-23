Four-Star Defensive Lineman Jeremiah Williams Commits to BYU

BYU has added a four-star recruit to its 2027 recruiting class. On Thursday, four-star defensive tackle prospect Jeremiah Williams committed to BYU. Williams, a California native, picked BYU over competing offers from North Carolina, UCLA, Georgia, Colorado, Miami, Michigan, Texas, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Tennessee, USC, Utah, Notre Dame, and Washington among others.

We did it https://t.co/BRumhsBvjC — Jeremiah Williams (@Jeremiah_W22) April 23, 2026

Over the last few years, BYU's recruiting has elavated pretty much across the board. The one position where they haven't landed elite recruits as consistently? Defensive tackle. Williams is one of the top defensive tackle prospects to commit to BYU in the Kalani Sitake era.

Williams is only listed at 6'0.5, but he is already over 300 pounds, meaning he has the size to contribute right away. Most importantly, he moves very well for his size. While he will play defensive line at the college level, he is athletic enough to play running back at the high school level.

Williams is quick enough to get into the backfield and strong enough to dictate the line of scrimmage. He has the potential to contribute right away and become a multi-year starter in BYU's defense.

Williams commitment comes at a critical time when BYU is building the foundation of its 2027 recruiting class. Next month, BYU will host most of its top targets on campus for official visits. Williams' commitment will carry some weight and give BYU a chance to build around him in June. Instead of waiting for official visits, Williams opted to shut down his recruitment and commit to Kalani Sitake and BYU.

Sitake and his staff have prioritized Williams throughout this recruiting cycle. Back in January, Sitake visited Williams at his high school. Sitake was accompanied by defensive coaches Kelly Poppinga, Sione Po'uha, and Chad Kuaha'aha'a.

Williams is the third player to commit to BYU in the 2027 class and the second defensive prospect. He is joined by fellow BYU commits Ezra Sanelivi (running back) and Tytdan Dejong (linebacker).

Recruits with Plans to Officially Visit BYU

These are the players that have publicly committed to BYU, or announced their plans to take a BYU official visit. BYU will host all of its official visits in the month of June. The biggest recruiting weekend of the year will be June18-21. That's when BYU will host most of its official visitors.

Jeremiah Williams (BYU commit) Ezra Sanelivi (BYU commit) Tytan Dejong (BYU commit) Jag Ioane Lakepa Satuala Jaxson Rex Kyle Nabrotzky Moa Brown Brody Rudnicki Ryan Wooten Isaiah Bertola Zyaire Patrick