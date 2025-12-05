Four-Star Twins Jaron Pula and Kennan Pula Flip From Utah to BYU

BYU has flipped a pair of four-star recruits from bitter rival Utah. On Friday, four-star wide receiver Jaron Pula and four-star athlete Kennan Pula signed with BYU. The Pula twins had been committed to Utah since the Summer. Instead of signing with the Utes, the Jaron and Kennan opted to play their college ball at BYU.

Jaron Pula and Kennan Pula at their signing day ceremony. The Pula twins will sign with BYU after previously committing to Utah. pic.twitter.com/sHWKw4211d — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) December 5, 2025

The Pula twins picked BYU over competing offers from the likes of Alabama, Colorado, Arizona, UCLA, Utah, Auburn, Miami, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Washington, and Wisconsin among others.

Jaron Pula - WR

Jaron is a four-star receiver that, in the opinion of this author, is the most physically gifted wide receiver to come out of the state of Utah since Puka Nacua. Jaron is all of 6'2 and he is listed at 185 pounds. He is big enough to play a physical brand of football, make contested cathes, and excel as a possession wide receiver.

He also possesses the high-end athleticism to be a big-play threat. Pula is smooth and fluid in his movements - similar to former BYU wide receiver Neil Pau'u - but his top-end speed is better than Pau'u's at the same age. Jaron has long strides to get behind defenses or blow by would-be tacklers.

Check out @Utah_Football commit and Lone Peak High star receiver Jaron Pula @jaron_pula with an 82-yard touchdown catch against Orem tonight. pic.twitter.com/7LQvROJ0p4 — Dana Greene (@dana_greene) August 23, 2025

Jaron also runs good routes and shows off an ability to get open against man coverage and block in the run game.

7 games



10 tds

802 yds

48 rec pic.twitter.com/UgB1KgJLzN — Jaron.pula (@jaron_pula) October 20, 2025

BYU has signed some really talented wide receivers in this class. We believe Jaron will be ready to compete for playing time sooner than other wide receivers in this class given his physical build and skillset. If he can reach his ceiling, he has the potential to be a go-to wide receiver at BYU.

Kennan Pula - S

Like his brother, Kennan could play on the offensive side of the ball at wide receiver. However, his ceiling is probably highest at safety. Pula has great size, physicality, and perhaps the best ball skills of any defensive back that BYU has signed in the Kalani Sitake era. Kennan went viral in the state playoffs for hauling in one of the best interceptions you will see at any level of football.

Kennan extended to make an unbelievable back-hand catch while leaping in the air. Then he managed to spin before he hit the ground to protect the football.

This is the best interception I have ever seen AT ANY LEVEL! Lone Peak High and @Utah_Football commit Kennan Pula with the jaw-dropping pick! #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/xt30Q3IkAU — Dana Greene (@dana_greene) November 14, 2025

Kennan is plenty capable as a wide receiver as well. His versatility will give BYU's coaching staff some flexibility in terms of where they want to play him.

Utah commit Kennan Pula gets in on the scoring, catches a 23-yard TD with 21.8 until halftime



Lone Peak leads Corner Canyon, 28-21 pic.twitter.com/ZH7KOLrgKT — Brandon Judd (@brandonljudd) September 20, 2025

BYU's recruiting class was already historic before the Pula twins were added. Bringing into Jaron and Kennan Pula only adds to the top 20 class that the Cougars have put together.

