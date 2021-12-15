Skip to main content
    Get to Know BYU's 2022 Defensive Recruiting Class

    Get to know the 2022 signees that will line up on defense
    Author:

    Another signing day is upon us. On Wednesday, BYU expects to sign all of its 2022 commits. In this article, we get to know BYU's 2022 defensive recruiting class.

    BYU 2022 Signees on Defense

    Aisea Moa

    Position: Defensive Line

    School: Weber High School

    Competing Offers: Oregon State, Utah, Colorado State, Utah State

    Aisea, who is the son of former Utah tight end Ben Moa, picked BYU over offers from Utah, Oregon State, Utah State, and Colorado State. Though his Father played at Utah, he also has family ties to the BYU football program. Aisea's uncle is former BYU tight end Carlos Nuno.

    The four-star recruit prepped at Weber High School in northern Utah alongside fellow BYU commit Cannon DeVries. At Weber High School, Moa lined up at multiple positions along the defensive line and he also played some linebacker.

    Moa is nearly the highest-rated defensive lineman to commit to BYU under Kalani Sitake. Moa is a four-star recruit with a .8937 247Sports composite grade - that is second only to 2017 DL signee Langi Tuifua. 

    Marcus McKenzie

    Position: Defensive Back

    School: Pine View High School

    Competing Offers: Pitt, Virginia, Air Force, Cal, Arizona, etc.

    McKenzie, who is the son of former BYU great Brian McKenzie, ran a personal best 10.55 in the 100 meter last Spring. He is also the identical twin of 2022 signee Dominique McKenzie.

    McKenzie is one of the best CB prospects to commit to BYU under Kalani Sitake. He's fast, he has good length, and he is more developed than most cornerbacks BYU has signed over the last five years.

    Jarinn Kalama

    Position: Defensive Back / Linebacker

    School: Wasatch High School

    Competing Offers: N/A

    Jarinn Kalama is probably the most versatile player in a class full of versatile players. If I had to chose one under-the-radar prospect to watch, it would be Jarinn Kalama. Kalama prepped at Wasatch High School where he played on both sides of the ball. I expect him to end up on defense at BYU.

    Micah Wilson

    Position: Linebacker

    School: Corner Canyon High School

    Competing Offers: N/A

    Micah Wilson is the younger brother of former BYU QB Zach Wilson and BYU LB Josh Wilson. Micah battled through some injuries as a senior, but he amassed 133 tackles as junior.

    Similar to his brother Josh, Micah diagnoses and disrupts plays at a very high level. You can check out his junior film below.

    Cannon DeVries

    Position: Safety

    School: Weber High School

    Competing Offers: Colorado, SUU, Weber State

    Speaking of versatility, Cannon DeVries is another versatile player out of Weber High School. DeVries played both offense and defense for Weber High throughout his career. He could play on either side of the ball for BYU, but I expect him to start out at safety.

    Maika Kaufusi

    Position: Safety / Linebacker

    School: Alta High School

    Competing Offers: N/A

    The Kaufusi name has been synonymous with BYU football for years, and the Cougars just added another talented Kaufusi into the fold. Maika Kaufusi is the younger brother of Isaiah and Jackson Kaufusi.

    Kaufusi is listed as a safety by 247Sports, but he could play various positions at the next level. As far as positions are concerned, Maika says, "As of right now I am listed as an athlete...[BYU] said they will see what I grow into and how my senior year of high school football plays out." Maika has played safety, linebacker, wide receiver, and even long snapper at Alta High School.

    Schools like Colorado, Utah State, and Yale were in contact with Kaufusi throughout the process, but BYU was the school that contacted him the most and the only school that officially offered him a scholarship.

    Liutai Kinikini

    Position: Defensive Line / Linebacker

    School: West High School

    Competing Offers: Weber State

    Kinikini played safety for West High this season. However, he is expected to end up at either linebacker or defensive line for BYU. He is one of a handful of developmental players BYU signed along the defensive line.

    Cooper Ross

    Position: Defensive Line

    School: Heritage Academy (Arizona)

    Competing Offers: N/A

    Speaking of developmental players along the defensive line, meet Cooper Ross. Ross prepped at Heritage Academy in Arizona where they play eight-man football. Ross will need some time to adjust to the college game given the competition he has competed against in high school. Nevertheless, he has the physical traits to be a good player for BYU along the defensive line.

    Brooks Jones

    Position: Defensive Line

    School: American Leadership Academy (Arizona)

    Competing Offers: N/A

    A third developmental defensive lineman. Brooks Jones is the younger brother of BYU DB Dean Jones. Brooks is new to the game of football - he played for the first time as a senior this Fall.

    Kaden Chidester

    Position: Defensive Line

    School: Richfield High School

    Competing Offers: N/A

    Alright alright you get the point, Kaden Chidester is the last developmental defensive line prospect in the 2022 class. 

