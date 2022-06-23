JUCO DB Mory Bamba Recaps BYU Official Visit

This week, BYU hosted JUCO defensive back Mory Bamba for an official visit. Bamba, who is listed at 6'3, 190 pounds, has three years of eligibility remaining and will enroll at his school of choice in time for the 2022 season. We caught up with Bamba to discuss his official visit and his path to the FBS ranks.

Mory's Path to Tyler Junior College

During his prep days in Wisconsin, Bamba was a dual-sport athlete. He played as an undersized defensive back for the football team, and he also ran track which was his primary focus. At the start of his senior football season, he weighed only 130 pounds and measured between 5'11 and 6'0. Bamba's size and situation (playing in a state where few teams threw the football) limited his recruiting opportunities in football, so he went to a Division III school to run track.

"I was always a track and field guy," Bamba said on his high school days. "Then I hit a late growth spurt." After his senior year of high school, Bamba grew to be 6'3 while maintaining his speed. Eventually, Mory opted to move on from track and give football another try. Bamba found an opportunity at ASA College.

Bamba worked his way into the rotation at ASA College during the 2021 season. "Fall season of 2021, that's when I started to see the field more and everything just came together...I just got thrown into a game against Iowa Western...that's when the journey began. I went in and started making plays."

Following the 2021 season, Bamba started looking for another junior college to give himself the best opportunity to be recruited. He got in touch with Tyler Junior College in Texas. He was invited to a conditioning camp in March where he showcased his athletic abilities. At Tyler JC, Bamba was clocked running a 4.34 forty-yard dash. Once he showcased his physical abilities, he started practicing with the football team.

In late April, the Tyler Junior College football program hired former BYU defensive back Tanner Jacobson as its head coach. Jacobson played a role in connecting Bamba and BYU. "I'd say yeah, that was a huge part of that," Bamba said on the role Jacobson played in getting him in touch with BYU. "I had a great relationship with coach Jacobson right when he came in," Bamba said, "He had nothing but great things to tell me about BYU."

Bamba started to attract the attention of college coaches earlier this year. Eventually BYU cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford offered Bamba a scholarship at BYU. Bamba held competing offers from Austin Peay and The University of Incarnate Word at the time, but BYU was the first FBS school to give Bamba an opportunity. Utah State followed suit and offered Bamba a few days later. He also heard from Auburn late in the process.

Bamba went to Logan to visit Utah State last weekend, and he was on BYU's campus this week for an official visit.

Bamba Recaps BYU Visit

"It felt like home," Bamba said about his BYU official visit. "Especially when I got to sit down and talk in a defensive meeting room with Coach G." During their conversation, Bamba also reviewed film with Coach Gilford.

Another part of his visit that stood out was his visit with head coach Kalani Sitake. "That's a huge family guy," Bamba said about Coach Sitake. "He comes from a immigrant family. I do as well." Bamba's mother immigrated to the United States from The Ivory Coast.

Prior to his visit, Bamba new about BYU as an independent school. He was also aware of the Cougars' upcoming move to the Big 12. "I knew that they were an independent at first and I checked out the record and stuff, I watched a few games," Bamba said on what he knew about BYU prior to his official visit. "I've seen how they play, they're a really good football team...it's hard to miss BYU, you know."

Bamba's long and winding path to FBS college football will officially begin soon. Since he plans to enroll in time for Fall camp, Bamba hopes to make his college decision in the near future.

Bamba could immediately provide depth for a BYU cornerback room that is a little thinner than initially anticipated. During media day on Wednesday, longtime contributor Isaiah Herron was no longer on the roster. Most importantly, Bamba would be on the roster as BYU goes into the Big 12 and after seniors like D'Angelo Mandell and Kaleb Hayes graduate.

At his size and with his speed, Bamba has the potential to be a very productive cornerback at the next level.