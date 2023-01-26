JUCO DL David Latu Locks in BYU Visit

When new BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill arrived in Provo, he hit the ground running on the recruiting trail. One area of focus was the defensive line. Hill added West High School three-star prospect Talitui Pututau to the mix during the early signing period, then he added Boise State transfers Jackson Cravens and Isaiah Bagnah from the transfer portal. He also added walk-ons Wyatt Dawe from SUU and Nuu Sellesin from Weber State.

The defensive line is in a better spot today than it was when Hill arrived, but the new BYU defensive staff is still on the lookout for players that can come in and improve the defensive line in 2023 and beyond. The Cougars are currently targeting three Snow College defensive lineman in David Latu, Stone Mulitalo, and John Taumoepau. One of those defensive lineman, former Bingham High standout David Latu, announced on social media that he will be taking an official visit to BYU this weekend.

This is the final weekend for official visits before national signing day on Wednesday, February 1.

Latu has three years of eligibility remaining after playing his freshman season at Snow College. As a freshman, Latu racked up 23 total tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery. His performance earned him a spot on the JUCO second-team All-American team.

Latu holds competing offers from Washington State, Utah State, and Weber State. Adding Latu into the fold would go a long ways in establishing defensive line depth in 2023 and beyond.

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @CougsDaily

Twitter - @Cougs_Daily and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @cougs_daily