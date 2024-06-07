New BYU QB Nolan Keeney Has Connections to Five-Star Tight End Brock Harris
On Thursday, three-star quarterback and Oregon native Nolan Keeney committed to BYU. Keeney took to social media to make his commitment public. One of first people to congratulate him was five-star tight end Brock Harris. Harris and Keeney have a connection that goes clear back to elementary school. "So happy for you bro. [We've] been dreaming about this since 2nd grade," Harris wrote on X.
Harris and Keeney played little league football together in Oregon and they have remained friends ever since.
Now that Keeney is locked in with BYU, he is trying to get his friend to join him at BYU.
Harris, who now lives in Southern Utah, is one of BYU's top targets in the 2026 recruiting class. He is being recruited by nearly every school in the country, but that hasn't stopped BYU's coaching staff from trying to get him to Provo. Harris holds over 35 offers including offers from the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Miami, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Michigan, Oregon, Texas, TCU, Texas A&M, USC, and many more.
Harris is the top recruit in the state of Utah in the 2026 class and the 24th best prospect nationally. He will be one of the most coveted recruits to ever come out of the state of Utah when all is said and done.
BYU was making Harris a top priority well before Nolan Keeney committed to BYU, and no amount of friends on the roster could get Harris to Provo if BYU didn't put their best foot forward. After all, no recruit will commit to a school because their friend committed, and that's certainly not the expectation. However, the prospect of catching passes from a lifelong friend doesn't hurt BYU's chances either.
It's always an uphill battle to bring in a five-star recruit, but the Nolan Keeney commitment gives BYU another arrow in the quiver. Harris still has 18 months before he will sign with his school of choice.