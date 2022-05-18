Nine Four-Star Recruits that Have Listed BYU Among Finalists

It's the middle of May which means we are in the middle of recruiting season. This is an important time in the recruiting calendar where coaches are allowed to visit recruits on their high school campuses until May 31. Then beginning on June 1, recruits can travel to campuses to visit schools. The next few weeks and months will be pivotal for BYU's recruiting success in the class of 2023 and beyond.

BYU is hoping to turn the momentum of its 21-4 record over the last two seasons and its new Big 12 affiliation into big wins on the recruiting trail. BYU is recruiting various four-star prospects in the class of 2023, and thanks to those recruiting efforts, the Cougars have been included among the finalists for multiple four-star prospects.



Today, we recap the x four-star recruits that have included BYU among their top schools.

First, an important caveat. This list only includes those recruits that have named their top schools. Timpview standouts Spencer Fano and Siale Esera, for example, were excluded from this list since they haven't name their top schools. Without further ado, let's dive in.

1. Hunter Clegg - DL

Four-star DL Hunter Clegg on BYU's campus for an unofficial visit

Hunter Clegg is one of the top 2023 prospects in the state of Utah. He narrowed down his list from 18 offers to 7 finalists: BYU, Utah, Baylor, Auburn, Stanford, LSU, and USC. Clegg recently announced that he will be taking first official visit to BYU during the first week of June.

Each recruit is permitted only five official visits. So getting an official visit is essentially the same as making the top five. Officially, however, BYU is one of seven finalists.

2. Cormani McClain - DB

Cormani McClain is the only five-star prospect on this list. Traditionally speaking, Cormani McClain is not a player who BYU would target. He is the top 2023 cornerback in the country and he preps in Florida.

So what is his connection to BYU? He has a relative in Utah who has helped McClain coordinate a few campus visits. McClain came to BYU over the Summer and he was in attendance for BYU's win over Idaho State. After the visit, he released his top five schools and BYU made the cut alongside Florida, Alabama, Ohio State, and Miami. His top five was expanded to a top eight, but the Cougars were still in the mix.

Getting McClain to sign with BYU is still a longshot, but the Cougars will have an outside chance if they get McClain on campus for an official visit.

4. Smith Snowden - DB

Smith Snowden is the son of former BYU running back Will Snowden, and one of the best defensive backs to come out of the state of Utah in recent history. Snowden's top schools are BYU, Utah, Stanford, Washington State, Colorado, Oregon State, Northwestern, and Utah State.

He has already taken one official visit to Northwestern.

Snowden is one of the best all-around athletes in the state of Utah - he plays both wide receiver and defensive back for Skyridge at a high level. Should he choose BYU, he would be one of the highest-rated cornerbacks to ever sign with the Cougars.

5. Liona Lefau - LB

Liona Lefau trimmed his list from 24 to 8 when he named BYU, Utah, Oklahoma, Michigan, Oregon, Texas, USC, and Washington as his top schools. Lefau has been on campus for an unofficial visit.

6. Walker Lyons - TE

Walker Lyons is a top-five TE in the country and a consensus four-star recruit. He has gone from 33 offers to 6 finalists: BYU, Utah, USC, Ohio State, Alabama, and Stanford. Lyons has locked in his BYU official visit for June 3-5, the same dates as Hunter Clegg.

7. Jackson Bowers - TE

Jackson Bowers is another top tight end nationwide, and another tight end that included BYU among his seven finalists: BYU, Arizona, Ole Miss, Alabama, Washington, Oregon, and Auburn. Bowers has been on campus for multiple visits, and he will be on campus again for an official visit during the same weekend as Walker Lyons and Hunter Clegg.

8. Ethan Thomason - OL

Ethan Thomason included BYU in his top eight on Tuesday night. Thomason was recently upgraded to four-star status by On3 Sports. He has been on BYU's campus for multiple unofficial visits.

8. Emmanuel Waller - DL

Emmanuel Waller made BYU the one and only finalist when he committed to BYU in April. Waller recently received a four-star grade, and he has the potential to be a very good player for BYU in the future.

BYU will be up against most of the top programs in the country to land the players on this list. If BYU can walk away with three or even four of these players, the class of 2023 has the potential to be very special.

