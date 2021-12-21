Pokaiaua Haunga Talks BYU Commitment, Big 12

Last week, BYU signed 19 players as part of its 2022 signing class. The traditional signing day will still allow the Cougars to sign more players if they choose, but the class of 2022 is mostly in the books.

Given BYU's recent invite to the Big 12, the overall momentum of the program, and the strong class of players with ties to the program, BYU's 2023 class has the potential to be one of the best in school history. BYU already has a pair of 2023 commits in Timpview teammates Pokaiaua Haunga and Hezekia Anahu-Ambrosio. I caught up with Pokaiaua Haunga to discuss his early BYU commitment and his recruiting pitch to fellow 2023 recruits.

When BYU offered Haunga a scholarship in January, it was Haunga's first scholarship offer. It didn't take long for him to jump at the opportunity to play at one of his top schools and commit to BYU. How long? "Like an hour," Haunga said. "The fact that BYU was always one of my top colleges to go to...I just wanted to respect that they were one of the first schools to reach out."

The Timpview pipeline has always been a critical part of BYU's recruiting efforts. In the 2021 class, BYU signed players like Logan Fano and Raider Damuni out of Timpview. "Looking at all the recruits that BYU has been picking up, it's great for me," Haunga said. "I get to play with my friends in the future"

As a junior at Timpview, Haunga had over 1,100 yards receiving, 200 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns. Listed at 5-11 200 lbs., he lined up primarily at wide receiver last season. His position at BYU is still to be determined. "I was offered as a safety and a running back...I'm not sure where they want me yet. The way they move people around is best for the team and the players." Defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki was the member of the coaching staff that extended the offer.

Haunga relates spending time with BYU's coaching staff to spending time with family. "It's like being around my uncles, I always have a good time with them." Haunga said. Pokaiaua told Cougs Daily that BYU's coaching staff is the reason why he would tell other recruits to come to BYU. "If you want a coaching staff who will take of you no matter what and a school that will set you up for life, come to BYU."

Pokaiaua committed to BYU in January. The future of the football program looks very different now than it did when he verbally committed to the Cougars. In September, BYU accepted an invitation to join the Big 12 beginning in 2023. "I was very excited," Haunga said on BYU joining the Big 12. "I've always wanted to play against big teams...now that they're in the Big 12 they get to play teams like that every week. I was very excited."

Haunga and Hezekia Anahu-Ambrosio aren't the only Timpview players that are on BYU's 2023 radar. Spencer Fano, the younger brother of 2021 signee Logan Fano, and Siale Esera are four-star prospects at the top of BYU's wish list.