Skip to main content

Texas Athlete Saimone Davis Commits to BYU

Saimone Davis is a 6'5 athlete who was recruited by BYU as a defensive lineman

For the second time in as many days, BYU picked up an important commitment for its 2023 recruiting class. Saimone Davis, a native of Texas, committed to BYU over competing Power Five offers from the likes of Indiana, Kansas State, Kansas, and Virginia. He also held offers from the likes of Utah State, UNLV Memphis, and Arkansas State among others.

Saimone Davis is a versatile prospect from who impressed BYU's staff at camp last month. Following his performance at camp, Davis picked up an offer from BYU.

Davis is listed as a tight end by recruiting services, but he was offered by BYU defensive ends coach Preston Hadley. Hadley was his primary contact throughout the process, and it is anticipated that Davis will start out his BYU career with the defensive ends. He could also play tight end at the next level.

Saimone Davis Headshot

Davis' announcement couldn't have come at a better time for BYU who had just missed out on American Fork defensive end Hunter Clegg. Clegg committed to Stanford earlier this week.

Listed at 6'5, 225 pounds, Davis has the physical frame and potential to be an effective defensive end at the next level. He will need time to develop at the position since he has spent his time at tight end. But if he is able to reach his potential at defensive end, BYU will have found themselves a very good player with Power Five starting potential.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Davis is the ninth player to commit to BYU as part of the 2023 class. He joins fellow BYU commits Pokaiaua Haunga, Jackson Bowers, Leo Pulalasi, Ryder Burton, Stanley Raass, Pierson Watson, Landen Chambers, and Miles Hall.

Follow Cougs Daily for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

In This Article (1)

BYU Cougars
BYU Cougars

More Cougs Daily

Jackson Bowers official visit
Recruiting

Four-Star Tight End Jackson Bowers Commits to BYU

Bowers committed to BYU over finalists Alabama, Washington, Arizona, Oregon, Auburn, and Ole Miss

By Casey Lundquist21 hours ago
Hill, Keanu _W3_0251
Football

10 BYU Football Players Primed for a Breakout Season

10 players to keep an eye on heading into the 2022 season

By Casey LundquistJul 20, 2022 11:20 AM EDT
Tyler Allgeier vs Baylor
Football

Best and Worst-Case Conference Realignment Scenarios for BYU

By Casey LundquistJul 16, 2022 3:21 PM EDT
Neil Pau'u vs Boise State all navy
Football

Ranking the Games on BYU's 2022 Schedule by Difficulty

By Casey LundquistJul 13, 2022 4:31 PM EDT
Brett Yormark
Football

New Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark Answers Conference Realignment Questions at Big 12 Media Days

Yormark said he has "received a lot of phone calls" since USC and UCLA departed for the Big Ten

By Casey LundquistJul 13, 2022 10:38 AM EDT
Big 12 Logo
Football

Three Dominoes That Could Initiate the Next Conference Realignment Moves

Conference realignment rumors have consumed college football fans over the last two weeks

By Casey LundquistJul 11, 2022 9:55 AM EDT
BYU vs Arizona State
Football

BYU Cracks the Top 20 in Another Preseason Poll

BYU continues to receive preseason top 25 hype

By Casey LundquistJul 8, 2022 10:26 AM EDT
Tyler Allgeier, Samson Nacua vs Utah State
Football

ESPN FPI Predicts Every Game on BYU's 2022 Schedule

FPI expects a rollercoaster of a 2022 season for the BYU football program

By Casey LundquistJul 7, 2022 11:16 AM EDT