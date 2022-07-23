Texas Athlete Saimone Davis Commits to BYU

For the second time in as many days, BYU picked up an important commitment for its 2023 recruiting class. Saimone Davis, a native of Texas, committed to BYU over competing Power Five offers from the likes of Indiana, Kansas State, Kansas, and Virginia. He also held offers from the likes of Utah State, UNLV Memphis, and Arkansas State among others.

Saimone Davis is a versatile prospect from who impressed BYU's staff at camp last month. Following his performance at camp, Davis picked up an offer from BYU.

Davis is listed as a tight end by recruiting services, but he was offered by BYU defensive ends coach Preston Hadley. Hadley was his primary contact throughout the process, and it is anticipated that Davis will start out his BYU career with the defensive ends. He could also play tight end at the next level.

Twitter @SaimoneDavis

Davis' announcement couldn't have come at a better time for BYU who had just missed out on American Fork defensive end Hunter Clegg. Clegg committed to Stanford earlier this week.

Listed at 6'5, 225 pounds, Davis has the physical frame and potential to be an effective defensive end at the next level. He will need time to develop at the position since he has spent his time at tight end. But if he is able to reach his potential at defensive end, BYU will have found themselves a very good player with Power Five starting potential.

Davis is the ninth player to commit to BYU as part of the 2023 class. He joins fellow BYU commits Pokaiaua Haunga, Jackson Bowers, Leo Pulalasi, Ryder Burton, Stanley Raass, Pierson Watson, Landen Chambers, and Miles Hall.

Follow Cougs Daily for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI