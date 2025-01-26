Texas Defensive Back Jordyn Criss Commits to BYU
On Sunday, Texas defensive back Jordyn Criss committed to BYU after taking an official visit over the weekend. BYU and cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford extended an offer to the 2025 cornerback last month. After seeing BYU in person, Criss locked down his recruitment and committed to the Cougars.
Criss is the first defensive back to commit to BYU in the 2025 recruiting class.
Criss, a native of Arlington, Texas, has picked up competing offers from Texas State, Lamar, Bowling Green, UTEP, Texas A&M Commerce, and Southern Utah during his recruitment. He's also heard from the likes of Oregon State and North Texas over the last few months. Criss declined to sign during the early signing period which allowed BYU to reach out.
Criss will sign with BYU on the February signing day. He is one of two players expected to sign with BYU on that day. Criss will be joined by four-star recruit McKay Madsen who committed to BYU a few weeks ago.
Criss is listed at 6'2 and he runs a 10.8 100M. It was his length and speed that stood out to BYU cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford. Gilford has been BYU's cornerbacks coach dating back to 2016, and he has consistently produced good results by identifying good, long athletes and developing them into FBS cornerbacks. With his size and speed, Criss could fit that mold.
As a senior in 2024, Criss allowed just five catches for 90 receiving yards. He didn't allow a touchdown in coverage, either.
The cornerback room needed another addition or two for the 2025 season. The Cougars are set to lose Jakob Robinson, Marque Collins, and Mory Bamba to graduation. Bamba, however, could come back in 2025 thanks to the blanket waiver granted to former JUCO players. He has not announced his plans for 2025, but Jay Hill said Bamba is "hopefully" back for the 2025 season.