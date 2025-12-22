Six Players in the Transfer Portal with Obvious Connections to BYU

The transfer portal won't officially open in January, but that hasn't stopped college football players from announcing their plans to enter the portal when it becomes available. The upcoming transfer window will be two of the most hectic weeks of the offseason.

BYU will be looking to add a impact players. Historically, BYU tends to add players with prior connections to the program. Here are six transfers with obvious connections to BYU. This list will continue to grow over the next several weeks.

1. Walker Lyons - TE

The former four-star recruit has spent the last two years at USC since returning home from his mission. Walker Lyons was heavily recruited by BYU in high school, and now his younger brother has signed with BYU. The Cougars will lose starting tight end Carsen Ryan to graduation, so Lyons could be an obvious fit for many reasons.

Lyons has played in 23 games over the last two years for the USC offense and he has started 8 games. He had 26 receptions for 259 yards and 2 touchdowns. He has good speed for his size and over half his yards came after the catch in 2025.

#USC 2x2 Motion to Double TE Wing to run a Modern Triple Option



The production from Lake McRee and Walker Lyons in the tight end room continues to elevate the Trojans offense. https://t.co/NAMA2BqTNb pic.twitter.com/9g5UCZF6ZT — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) September 22, 2025

Blocking is an important part for the tight ends in BYU's offense as well, and Lyons showed he is capable of being an effective run blocker at USC as well. He would be an ideal fit in Aaron Roderick's offense.

2. Sione Laulea - CB

Oregon cornerback Sione Laulea will enter the transfer portal, reports surfaced on Sunday. We interviewed Laulea nearly three years ago when he was a rising prospect coming from the JUCO ranks.

Laulea is a member of the church, so he was familiar with the BYU football growing up. "Before receiving the offer, I knew the basics of BYU being Mormon and hearing a lot about them from other members at church," Laulea said in the original interview. "Also especially because how they have been performing in these recent years."

Laulea ended up as the top JUCO cornerback in that class. Over the last few years at Oregon, Laulea has been in Oregon's defensive back rotation. He played in over 100 snaps for Oregon this season before dealing with an injury.

BYU will lose Mory Bamba to graduation, and Laulea will certainly be one of the first cornerbacks that BYU calls.

3. Liona Lefau - LB

Texas linebacker Liona Lefau has started for the Longhorns the last two years. He will enter the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining. Lefau was a BYU target in high school before he committed to Texas.

BYU will lose Jack Kelly to graduation and Isaiah Glasker is weighing his NFL options as well. Whether Glasker decides to stay or go, BYU could use a player like Lefau to fill the void left by Jack Kelly.

Liona Lefau hits gaps like Gary Johnson. 🤘pic.twitter.com/p9k2Oz6Yoc — Justin Wells (@justinwells2424) September 22, 2024

Lefau has tallied 139 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, and an interception in his time at Texas. He would step right into the starting lineup at BYU if he chooses the Cougars.

If you were ever concerned about Liona Lefau, shame on you



However he heard your concerns about the Ohio State game pic.twitter.com/bkg5qAs2rt — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) August 30, 2025

4. Landen Chambers - RB

It wasn't long ago that Landen Chambers was committed to BYU. The Texas native eventually enrolled at Central Arkansas where he ran for nearly 1,300 yards as a sophomore last season. He also had 238 receiving yards.

Chambers has a relationship with Harvey Unga and BYU has a need at running back. There will be a lot of running backs in the portal, so BYU can afford to be picky with who they bring in. However, BYU liked Chambers before and he has played well during the first half of his college football career.

5. Nuku Mafi - OL

Nuku Mafi was a BYU target in the 2024 class before he signed with Oklahoma State. In fact, the Cougars pushed to flip Mafi before signing day but came up short. Mafi started every game for Oklahoma State at tackle last season as a redshirt freshman.

Mafi had his two best pass-blocking gardes of the season against the two best teams Oklahoma State faced this season: Texas Tech and Oregon. He allowed just one pressure over the course of those two games.

BYU has a potential need at tackle with Isaiah Jatta graduating and Mafi could fill that role, but he will have no shortage of options.

6. Sesi Vailahi - RB

Oklahoma State running back Sesi Vailahi will enter the transfer portal after three years in Stillwater. Vailahi was a backup running back for the Cowboys, running for 278 yards and 4 touchdowns on 90 carries.

BYU tried to get Vailahi to Provo as a preferred walk-on before he was offered by Oklahoma State.

BYU has a need at running back and Vailahi's connection to the staff could make him a fit. The issue would be he is very similar to some of the other running backs in the room. So he could provide depth, but he wouldn't bring a different skillset to the table.

Sesi Vailahi took advantage of his opportunities...PLUS SOME!



Dude was shot out of a cannon when he came in, and he was a HUGE part of the drive in the 1st half that brought OSU back to within 14-10.



And, talk about ALL OUT EFFORT!



Check out his block on the Jackson scramble… pic.twitter.com/oc84aBjxew — OState Daily (@Ostate_Daily) October 21, 2025

