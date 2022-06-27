Skip to main content

Texas Running Back Landen Chambers Commits to BYU

Chambers holds multiple single-season rushing records at his high school

On Monday, Texas running back prospect Landen Chambers committed to BYU. Chambers consistently stayed in touch with BYU's coaching staff and running backs coach Harvey Unga since receiving an offer last month. The relationship between Chambers and BYU continued to progress this month when BYU hosted Chambers on campus for an unofficial visit. 

A few weeks after returning home and having time to think about his time in Provo, Chambers committed to the Cougars. 

Chambers held over one dozen competing scholarship offers. Since the end of last season, he racked up competing offers from Colorado State, Air Force, Tulsa, and Navy among others before receiving an offer from BYU. He also heard from a few PAC-12 programs like UCLA and Colorado, and he visited Utah earlier this year.

Landen Chambers Headshot

Landen preps at Fossil Ridge High School in Keller, Texas. Last season, he ran for a school record 1,757 yards. He also scored 25 rushing touchdowns, another school record. He has great size at 6'0, 210 pounds and he is incredibly strong for a high school player. There are also some similarities between Fossil Ridge's offensive system and the one coordinated by BYU's Aaron Roderick. "As of right now, my team runs the same offense as BYU does so it is a good fit for me," Chambers said on his potential fit within BYU's offense in an earlier interview with Cougs Daily.

His size and physicality fit what BYU has has recruited at the running back position - he bounces off tackles and racks up yards after contact. He is a patient runner that sees the field well, and he also has the speed to go the distance. You can check out his junior highlights below.

Chambers is the second running back to commit to BYU in the 2023 class. Leo Pulalasi, a running back out of Washington, committed to BYU a few weeks ago.

