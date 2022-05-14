Skip to main content

Texas Running Back Landen Chambers Talks BYU Offer

Chambers set multiple rushing records at his high school in Texas last season

Over the last month, BYU coaches have been evaluating prospects from all over the country. One of those prospects was Texas native and star running back Landen Chambers. After getting in touch with BYU running backs coach Harvey Unga, Chambers received an offer from BYU. 

Landen preps at Fossil Ridge High School in Keller, Texas. Last season, he ran for a school record 1,757 yards. He also scored 25 rushing touchdowns, another school record. He has great size at 6'0, 210 pounds and he is incredibly strong for a high school player. At a recent powerlifting meet, Chambers lifted 1,215 total pounds (one-rep bench press + squat + dead lift = total pounds). 

His size and physicality fit what BYU has has recruited at the running back position - he bounces off tackles and racks up yards after contact. He is a patient runner that sees the field well, and he also has the speed to go the distance. You can check out his junior highlights below.

Chambers' recruitment has gained momentum since the end of last season. He racked up competing offers from Colorado State, Air Force, Tulsa, and Navy among others before receiving an offer from BYU. He is also hearing from a few PAC-12 programs like UCLA and Colorado.

Chambers originally got in touch with BYU's coaching staff through Twitter. "Coach Unga gave me a follow on twitter and we started to chat it up a little bit," Chambers told Cougs Daily.  "I’ve heard BYU has a nice campus and a great academic program."

Last week, Coach Unga was in Texas to see Chambers in person. It was Coach Unga that extended Chambers the scholarship offer. On his conversation with Coach Unga, Chambers said, "The conversation was just all around great, he talked to me about a lot of positive things at the school and football team."

Chambers has a connection to the BYU football program through former BYU wide receiver Margin Hooks. "I’ve known Margin Hooks since I was little and he played at BYU," Chambers said on his relationship with Hooks. "He also helps me with my skills for my position, like change of direction and route running." 

The BYU offer is a significant one for Chambers since it his first Power Five offer, and it represents an opportunity to play conference games in front of his family. "BYU going to the Big 12 means if I go there my family will be able to see me play a lot more with teams like Baylor, TCU, Houston, Oklahoma State, and Texas Tech in the conference." 

In terms of a decision timeline, Chambers hasn't set anything in stone, but he plans on taking official visits next month to help him sort through the process. "I’m thinking about taking some officials late in June to help with making my decision," Chambers said.

On whether he has plans to visit BYU, Chambers said, "Yes, I plan on making it out to BYU. That’s a must!!"

