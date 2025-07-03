Trio of BYU Football Targets to Announce College Decisions Over the Next Week
The BYU football program has a lot of momentum on the recruiting trail. The Cougars have added five-star Ryder Lyons along with coveted recruits Kaue Akana and Lopeti Moala over the last few weeks. BYU is hoping to continue adding to its 2026 recruiting class this month. Three BYU targets have set their decision dates, and all three of them will announce their college decisions over the next week.
1. Prince Williams
Decision Date: July 4th
Edge rusher Prince Williams was on campus for the big official visit weekend. His final five includes BYU, Utah, Arizona, Wisconsin, and Miami. However, he only took official visits to BYU, Utah, and Arizona. It appears to be a three-way race between those three Big 12 schools. He will announce his college decision on July 4th. BYU would do very well to land Williams. He is talented enough to earn four-star status by signing day.
2. Braxton Lindsey - LB
Decision Date: July 7th
Four-star athlete Braxton Lindsey released a final four back in May that included Arkansas, Miami, Missouri, and Oklahoma. BYU's staff was able to get him on campus for an official visit and get back into his recruitment. Lindsey will announce his college decision on July 7th.
3. Jaxson Gates - CB
Decision Date: July 8th
Longtime Syracuse commit Jaxson Gate took official visits to Michigan State, Utah, Syracuse, and BYU. The day after he took his BYU official visit, he backed off his commitment to the Orange. He is now the top CB target for BYU.
Minutes after Gates posted about his de-commitment from Syracuse, BYU cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford hinted at a BYU commitment that still has not been announced. Gates will announce his college choice on July 8th.
Gates has picked up SEC offers from Mississippi State and Missouri since backing off his Syracuse commitment. The four finalists in his recruitment are BYU, Utah, Michigan State, and Missouri.