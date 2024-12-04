Wide Receiver LaMason Waller Brings Big-Play Ability to BYU
On Wednesday, four-star wide receiver LaMason Waller signed with the BYU football program. Waller, a native of Hesperia, California, picked the Cougars over a long list of programs, including the likes of Alabama, Washington, Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Utah, Texas A&M, and West Virginia among many others. Waller has one of the more impressive offer sheets in the country. Ultimately, it was the relationship with BYU's staff that made the difference and got him to commit to BYU.
If there is one thing BYU has learned in two years in the Big 12, it's that big plays are critical to putting up points. Long drives with double digit plays is a challenging way to score touchdowns. Players like Waller will bring an explosive component to the BYU offense. Waller will enroll in January and participate in Spring camp.
As a junior, Waller had 62 receptions for 1,151 total yards and 15 touchdowns. You can check out a few of his highlights below, or you can watch his full junior film here.
Waller has good size at 6'2 and he runs great routes. His combination of size, skill, and ability to get in and out of his breaks made him a coveted recruit. He has the talent to make an early impact in his BYU career.
BYU and wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake have had a lot of success recruiting highly-touted wide receivers over the last few years. Waller is the next in line. The Cougars have signed four-star Cody Hagen and high three-star prospects like Dom McKenzie, Jojo Phillips, and Tei Nacua over the last few years. Getting Waller to Provo is one of Fesi Sitake's biggest recruiting wins yet.
BYU had a veteran group of wide receivers in Chase Roberts, Kody Epps, and Darius Lassiter in 2024. There could be an opportunity for Waller to see early playing time over the next year or two.