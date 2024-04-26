Cal Defensive Back Kaylin Moore Enters Transfer Portal
Cal defensive back Kaylin Moore, who started four games for the Golden Bears this past season, announced on Friday that he has entered the transfer portal.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Moore came to Cal a year ago when he transferred from Colorado. He played in 11 games this past season for Cal and finished with 24 tackles 1.5 tackles for loss and two pass breakups.
Moore was a starter early in the 2023. He started games at nickelback against Auburn, Idaho and Washington, and later started against Utah. But he was replaced in the starting lineup by Matthew Littlejohn.
Cal's starting secondary seemed to be set during the recently completed spring session, with Craig Woodson and Miles Williams at safety, Nohl Williams and Marcus Harris at cornerback and Littlejohn at nicklback.
At Colorado, Moore had played in 20 games, including 14 starts, in 2021 and 2022 combined, recording 45 tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss. He started two games for the Buffaloes as a freshman in 2021, and started all 12 games as sophomore in 2022, when he had 38 tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss and two pass breakups.
Moore is from Weslake Village, California, and attended Oaks Christian High School.
His social media message announcing that he had entered the transfer portal included this excerpt:
Thank you to God for blessing me with the opportunity to do what I love every day . I want to say thank you to all my Bears teammates and the fans who welcomed and supported me at Cal.
I would like to thank Coach Wilcox and the Cal coaching staff who contributed to me development as a player. I am also grateful to the Cal administration, faculty and staff who have helped me during my time in Berkeley
--------------------------
Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53
Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport