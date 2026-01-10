Northern Arizona Safety Michael Hurst Jr. Commits to Cal

Cal got a commitment from safety Michael Hurst Jr., who played the 2025 season at Northern Arizona.

Hurst, who entered the transfer portal after the season, announced his decision on Friday night on social media. He comes to Cal with one year of eligibility.

The 6-foot, 185-pound native of Los Angeles played just this past season with the Lumberjacks, who were 7-5 and finished in a tie for sixth place in the FCS Big Sky Conference with a 4-4 mark.

Hurst played in 12 games this season, starting 10 at safety. He shared the team lead with 65 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss, and had a season-high 11 tackles against Weber State.

A three-star prospect out of Service High in Anaheim, Calif., Hurst spent three seasons at Portland State, also a member of the Big Sky. He saw action in 23 games, collecting 99 tackles, including 57 plus an interception in 2024.

Hurst becomes the 11th transfer to commit to the Bears and the second safety, joining Kingston Lopa of Oregon.

New Cal coach Tosh Lupoi’s four-year tenure as defensive coordinator at Oregon ended with the Ducks’ 56-22 loss to top-seeded and undefeated Indiana in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff.

The outcome frees Lupoi to devote his full attention to the Bears, who hired him to replace Justin Wilcox after nearly nine full seasons.

Terrence Brown | Photo courtesy of Boise State Athletics

Also on Friday, former Cal co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Terrence Brown was hired by Boise State to handle the same assignments.

"Coach Brown is an elite football mind, and we're pumped to add him to the staff," Boise head coach Spencer Danielson said. "He has a proven track record of developing defensive backs and has produced NFL-level players. He's a great connector and another person who does a great job caring about the guys and developing them as young men.”

