Oklahoma Transfer Defensive Back Jasiah Wagoner Commits to Cal
Oklahoma transfer defensive back Jasiah Wagoner announced on social media on Saturday that he has committed to Cal.
The 5-foot-11, 178-pound Wagoner was a four-star recruit out of Spanaway, Wash., but he missed much of his freshman season with the Sooners in 2023 because of injuries. But he did play in seven games, including each of the final five games. He recorded three tackles and two pass breakups.
He has three years of eligibility remaining, so he may be a long-term project for the Golden Bears. However, long-term projects are rare these days with the transfer portal leading to so much player movement from one year to the next.
Cal recruited Wagoner out of Spanaway Lake High School, as did Notre Dame, Miami, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington. But he chose Oklahoma, and enrolled at Oklahoma in January 2023.
The starters in Cal's secondary seemed pretty well set during the spring, but that can change based on performances in preseason training camp and in games in the early part of the season.
Marcus Harris and Nohl Williams are the first-team cornerbacks, Miles Williams and Craig Woodson are the safeties, and Matthew Littlejohn is the nickleback in the Bears; five-member secondary at the the conclusion of spring ball.
Cornerback Collin Gamble and nickelback Kaylin Moore entered the transfer portal, so Cal was looking for depth in the secondary.
Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53
Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport