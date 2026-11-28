Mark Madsen’s Cal basketball team is off to a 5-2 start, but the Bears are about to find out exactly how that translates to a tougher run of games.

Cal’s begins a stretch of three challenging matchups on Saturday when it takes on Minnesota (7-0) at Sioux Falls, SD. The Bears visit Utah (3-3) next Wednesday, then return home to face 14th-ranked Vanderbilt (8-0) on Sunday, Dec. 6.

Tipoff vs, the Golden Gophers is 5 p.m. PT on the Big 10 Network.

According to the respected Pomeroy computer ratings, Vandy is No. 5 and Minnesota is No. 17. Utah is just 133rd in KenPom, but playing in Salt Lake City is never easy.

Cal’s two defeats came at the hands of Houston (6-0), which is No. 1 in both the AP Top-25 and Ken Pom, and USC (7-1), which is No. 18 by AP and 24 in Ken Pom.

Cal is No. 87 in the Pomeroy ratings.

Cal’s five victories have come at the expense of Adams State, Radford, Utah Tech, East Texas A&M and Alabama State. Adams State is a Division II program and the other five have an average KenPom rating of 260.

Here are four categories worth monitoring as the season progresses:

This team shares the ball

Cal is third in the ACC, averaging 18.9 assists per game and had 22 in its win over Alabama State. A year ago, even on a team that was 22-12, the Bears averaged just 13.9 assists per outing.

The bottom line appears to be that players on this enjoy sharing the basketball and seeing their teammates find success. Led by point guard Jordan Ross , second in the ACC at 5.7 per game, the Bears have four players with at least 15 assists.

Rebounding still an issue

The Bears outrebounded Alabama State 43-25 but nonetheless are just plus-1 on the boards through seven games. That ranks Cal 17th among 18 teams in the ACC.

They have missed Lee Dort, their top rebounder a year ago and only returning starter. Dort has been sidelined every game so far due to an ankle sprain and although he’s begun practicing it’s unclear when he will be ready for a game.

This is Madsen’s deepest team

Madsen says he wishes he could give everyone on his roster all the playing time they could handle. As he acknowledged, that’s not possible.

But nine Cal players are averaging more than 13 minutes per game, and when Dort gets healthy, the Bears’ rotation could be 10 deep.

Most importantly, Madsen seems to go two deep at every position, giving him flexibility and some level of security against injury.

3-Point shooting question

Cal converted 36.8 percent from the 3-point arc last season and is at 36.7 percent this year. If that sounds equivalent, it’s worth noting that the number could well go down once the Bears begin a steady diet of higher-end opponents from the ACC.

Transfer arrivals Nojus Indrusaitis (47.8 percent) and sixth man Michael Cooper (43.9 percent) have accounted for 47 3-pointers at a combined 45.6 percent through seven games. Their teammates are contributing much less, with 20 3’s at 25.3-percent accuracy.

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