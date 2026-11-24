The Bears won their third straight game on Monday night at Haas Pavilion, easily dispatching overmatched and road-weary Alabama State 96-54.

Now 5-2, Cal embarks on a three-game stretch that will provide a much better gauge of its progress and readiness for ACC play, beginning five days after Christmas.

First up is Minnesota (7-0) on Saturday at Sioux Falls, SD. The Golden Gophers own wins over Cincinnati, Oklahoma State and Utah.

Next the Bears trek to Salt Lake City to take on former Pac-12 rival Utah (3-3) on Wednesday, Dec. 2. Then Cal returns home to face Vanderbilt (6-0) on Sunday, Dec. 6.

Thus far, the Bears have beaten the teams they’re supposed to, but come up short against the higher-end opponents on their early schedule, losing to a pair of still-unbeaten foes, now-No. 1 Houston and No. 18 USC.

Nojus Indrusaitis celebrates a 3-point basket | Photo by Iris Wang, Cal Athletics

Alabama State gave the Bears no trouble.

Cal jumped out to leads of 11-2, 26-13 and 32-15 before a 3-point basket by Nojus Indrusaitis and two by Jake Wilkins pushed the margin to 43-19.

The Bears seemingly couldn’t miss, connecting on 17 of their first 22 shots (77.3 percent), including 7 of 10 attempts from deep, through the opening 16-plus minutes.

Cal closed the first half at 69 percent from the field to lead 53-25.

They played the second half, but it had no impact on the outcome.

An assortment of Cal players made solid contributions to the victory:

— Indrusaitis, the junior transfer from Pitt who lead the Bears in scoring on the season, had 18 points, including 3 for 3 from the 3-point arc in the first half, and chipped in five assists.

— Wilkins, a sophomore transfer from Georgia and the son of Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins, shot 4 for 4 and scored 10 first-half points on the way to posting 13 points and nine rebounds.

— Forward Sammie Yeanay, who sat out most of last season due to injury, scored two baskets and assisted on a 3-pointer by Indrusaitis to account for Cal’s first seven points. He finished with eight points and five assists.

— Mantas Kocanas and Dominykas Daubaris, the Bears’ big men from Lithuania, both were effective. Kocanas had 10 points and five rebounds, Daubaris, fresh off a strong effort last Thursday vs. East Texas A&M, wound up with seven points and seven rebounds.

— Shooting guard Michael Cooper, a sophomore from Wright State, added 11 points.

— Point guard Jordan Ross had nine points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists and reserve TT Carr scored a season-high 12 points, seven of them in the first half, and grabbed six rebounds.

The visiting Hornets (2-5) of the SWAC, were playing their fourth game in California in a span of nine days. They are now 1-9 vs. ACC opponents since 2000, with the outlier a victory over Virginia Tech 11 seasons ago.

They were led by forward Terrence Hampton, who scored 10 points. Guard Paul McMillan IV, the team’s top scorer at 16.3 points per game, was limited to two shots and four points in the first half on the way to 10 points.

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