Cal Adds Freshman Big Man Dominykas Daubaris of Lithuania

The Cal basketball team got younger and bigger on Wednesday with the signing of Domnykas Daubaris, a 6-foot-10 post player from Lithuania, who will be part of the Bears’ 2026-27 roster.

"Dominykas is one of the most promising young prospects out of Europe this season," Cal coach Mark Madsen said of Daubaris.

"His combination of size and skill make him a threat both on the perimeter and inside offensively. He uses his high-level intuition and length to make an impact defensively. We cannot wait to add Dominykas to the Cal Family.”

Daubaris joins a recruiting class that features two other incoming freshmen, wing Dionycius Bakare and 7-footer Nicolas Mitrovic.

The Bears also have signed transfers Michael Cooper, Nojus Indrusaitis, Jordan Ross and Jake Wilkins. Additionally, it’s been widely reported that Amier Ali, a 6-8 guard/forward from Mississippi State, has committed to join Cal as a junior next fall.

Daubaris averaged 11.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game for Lithuania at the 2025 FIBA U18 Eurobasket in Serbia. He also competed for Lithuania at the 2023 FIBA U16 European Championship.

Beyond representing the national team, Daubaris played for Zalgiris in the Lithuanian LKL at the 2025 BWB Global competition. The 18-year-old averaged 10.7 points and 3.7 rebounds in 25 games for Zalgaris II, with four outings of at least 16 points. Promoted to Zalgaris I, Daubaris averaged 2.7 points in limited minutes over six games.

The lone starter returning to Cal next season is center Lee Dort, a 6-10 senior who averaged 8.1 points and a team-best 7.8 rebounds last season.

The Bears posted a 22-12 record last season, including 9-9 in the ACC, and earned a spot in the NIT, their first posteason berth since 2017. Their win total was the program’s highest since going 23-11 in 2016.

Four starters are gone from that team, including two departing seniors. Two others — guards Justin Pippen and Dai Dai Ames — transferred to other schools.

Returnees beyond Dort are 6-9 forward Sammy Yeanay, 6-11 center Mantas Kocanas, 7-foot forward Dhiaukuei Manyiel Dut, all seldom-used a year ago. Guard Jovani Ruff, a highly rated recruit, will make his debut after redshirting last year as a freshman.

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