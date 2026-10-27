Cal Among 4 Finalists for Nation's Top Center, Who Will Announce Wednesday

Lewis Uvwo, the top-rated center prospect in the country in the class of 2027, is scheduled to announce his commitment decision on Wednesday, and Cal is one of the four finalists.

The 6-foot-11 Uvwo is a five-star prospect rated as the sixth-best prospect overall in the class of 2027 by ESPN, while 247Sports and Rivals/On3 both rank him No. 7 overall. He attends Prolific Prep in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, which is where he will make his announcement.

The other three finalist for Uvwo's services besides Cal are Kentucky, Baylor and Providence. Rivals/On3 is listing Kentucky with a 26.1% chance of landing Uvwo, Baylor with a 22.8% chance, Cal with a 19.6% chance and Providence with a 15.8% chance. It suggest Cal is in the running.

Uvwo also has offers from Duke, Michigan, Kansas, Texas, North Carolina, Houston and UCLA, among other.

Landing Uvwo would be quite a coup for Cal headd coach Mark Madsen, who already has a commitment from top-50 guard Gene Roebuck for 2027.

Uvwo is from Nigeria and has only been playing basketball for three years, but he has already shown impressive defensive skills and has demonstrated a lot of potential as a basketball player. He moved to the United States in 2025 and started playing organized basketball at the age of 15.

He is an athletic, 225-pounder with a non-stop motor who is already an excellent rim-protector. He averaged 6.1 blocks on the Nike EYBL circuit. Uvwo is still raw offensively, but has shown an ability to make short jump shot and baby hook shots. He is a high-energy player with confidence and good leadership skills, and he is developing quickly.

He visited Cal during the Bears' first football weekend, when Cal lost to UCLA 45-24, although the game at California Memorial Stadium was a sellout.

In a 247Sports report posted on Tuesday, Uvwo noted what the sales pitch was to him from each of the four finalists.

Here is what he said about Cal, according to Eric Bossi of 247Sports.

"They talked to me about how they are going to help me make it to the next level and how they were going to put me in positions to make me prepared for the next level and how they would play me. They have a plan to make me better offensively and all of that."

Cal plays its first regular-season game on Monday at home against Adams State, a Division II school that went 18-11 last season. The Bears are coming off a season in which they went 22-12 and reached the second round of the National Invitation Tournament.

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