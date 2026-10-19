Four-Star Tight End Edwards Flips His Commitment from Cal to an SEC School

Four-star tight end Rahzario Edwards, who was one of Cal's top recruits for the class of 2027, has flipped his commitment from Cal to Mississippi, according to Edwards and multiple other reports.

The 6-foot-6, 215-pound Edwards committed to Cal in late May, then choosing the Bears over offers from Mississippi, Alabama, Oregon, Miami, Michigan, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Washington, USC and Florida, among others.

However, now he has changed his mind and is committed to Mississippi. His decision to change his commitment comes one day after Cal's poor showing in its 41-7 loss to Wake Forest, although it isn't clear whether that Cal result influenced his decision.

Edwards attends Grant Union High School in Sacramento and is rated the fifth-best tight end prospect in the class by Rivals and ESPN..

Edwards had 23 catches for 634 receiving yards and five touchdowns as a a junior at Grant Union in 2025.

Also of note, four-star quarterback Dane Weber, who committed to Cal in late May, took a trip to UCLA over the weekend, according to Adam Gorney of Rivals/On3.

Gorney quoted Weber as saying "just a visit for now." That "for now" part may raise red flags.

Cal QB commit Dane Weber on his UCLA trip: 'Just a visit for now.'



More context and intel on his big Saturday trip to the Rose Bowl:https://t.co/JB6iZ98Rnt pic.twitter.com/a81ektWUqh — Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) October 17, 2026

Weber had chosen Cal over his two other fnalists, UCLA and Cincinnati, back in May. He attends Chaparral High School in Temecula, California, and threw 41 touchdown passes last year as a junior.

No commitments are binding until the recruit signs a financial agreement (formerly called a letter of intent). The early signing period is December 2-4.

Cal's recruiting class is still ranked as the nation's 26th-best class for 2027 by Rivals Industry Composite, after the loss of Edwards.

Four-star wide receiver Charles Davis, who had originally committed to Cal in April, opened up his recruitment in September, suggesting he was reconsidering his choice. However, he re-committed to Cal last week, saying he plans enroll at Cal in January.

Cal (3-4, 2-2 ACC) faces 23rd-ranked SMU (5-1, 3-1 ACC) in Dallas on Saturday morning.

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