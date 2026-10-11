Top-50 Guard Commits to Cal Basketball for 2027

Cal basketball coach Mark Madsen got his first commitment for the class of 2027, and it was a big one.

Gene Roebuck, a four-star guard from La Miranda, California, announced his commitment to Cal on social media over the weekend.

Roebuck is rated the 45th-best prospect in the nation by On3/Rivals, 46th by 247Sports and 71st by ESPN.

He chose Cal over his other two finalists, Gonzaga and Washington, and Roebuck also had offers from Baylor, Kansas, Mississippi, UCLA, Virginia, Cincinnati and Arizona State among others.

Roebuck visited Cal on September 25, which came between his visits to Washington and Gonzaga.

Roebuck averaged 19.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game as a sophomore when he made 52 percent of his field-goal attempts. As a junior he averaged 22.5 points along with 4.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists when he made 55 percent of his shots from the field and 37 percent of his three-point shots.

Roebuck’s announcement

Roebuck videos:

Cal is also in the running for the nation's top center prospect in the class of 202 -- Lewis Uvwo. Uvwo, a five-star prospect, was scheduled to visit Cal last month, and the Bears apparently are competing with Kentucky, Baylor, LSU and Providence for Uvwo's sevices.

Cal begins its 2026-27 season with exhibition games against Loyola Marymount (October 16) and Oregon State (October 24), both on the road before playing its first regular-season game at home on November 2 against Adams State.

The Bears went 22-12 last season, when they reached the second round of the National Invitation Tournament.

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