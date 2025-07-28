Cal Announces 2025-26 Men's Basketball Nonconference Schedule
A road game against Kansas State, a home game against Utah and a game in San Francisco against UCLA highlight the Cal men’s basketball nonconference schedule for the 2025-26 season, which was announced on Monday.
Cal's season begins with a November 3 home game against Cal State Bakersfield.
Eleven of the Bears’ 13 nonconference games will be played in Berkeley, and Cal will travel outside the Bay Area for only one of those games. Starting times and television coverage for the nonconference games will be announced at a later date.
Cal’s opponents for its 18-game ACC schedule were announced in May, although the dates of those games have not been set.
Only three of the players who were on the 2024-25 Cal team that finished last season 14-19 overall and 6-14 in the ACC are on this year's squad, which features nine new transfers and two scholarship freshmen.
Cal will open its third season under Mark Madsen with three straight home games – Cal State Bakersfield on November 3, Wright State on November 6 and Cal State on November 10.
Then comes Cal’s only nonconference game outside the Bay Area – a Thursday, November 13, game against Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas. The Wildcats went 16-17 overall and 9-11 in the Big 12 last season, and they are predicted to finish in the middle of the conference this coming season. Like Cal, Kansas State’s roster will be significantly different from last season as a result of players transferring in and out.
Cal then returns to Berkeley for home games against Presbyterian and Sacramento State before facing UCLA at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Tuesday, November 25. This game was announced earlier. The Bruins are expected to be ranked in the preseason poll.
A week later Cal will host Utah on Tuesday, December 2. Alex Jensen enters his first season as the Utes’ head coach, and he takes over a team that went 16-17 overall and 8-12 in the Big 12 in 2024-25.
Cal’s final five nonconference contests are home games against Dominican, Pacific, Northwestern State, Morgan State and Columbia.
Season tickets for the 2025-26 campaign can be purchased by visiting CalBears.com/Tickets, calling 800-GO-BEARS (462-3277)
2025-26 Cal Men’s Basketball Nonconference Schedule
Monday, November 3 – Cal State Bakersfield, at Berkeley
Thursday, November 6 -- Wright State, at Berkeley
Monday, November 10 – Cal State Fullerton, at Berkeley
Thursday, November 13 – Kansas State, at Manhattan, Kansas
Tuesday, November 18 – Presbyterian, at Berkeley
Friday, November 21 -- Sacramento State, at Berkeley
Tuesday, November 25 – UCLA, at Chase Center, San Francisco
Tuesday, December 2 —Utah, at Berkeley
Saturday, December 6 – Pacific, at Berkeley
Tuesday, December 9 – Dominican, at Berkeley
Saturday, December 13 -- Northwestern State, at Berkeley
Friday, December 19 -- Morgan State, at Berkeley
Sunday, December 21 -- Columbia, at Berkeley
CAL’S 2025-26 ACC MEN'S BASKETBALL OPPONENTS
Home and Away (play both teams twice): Stanford, Georgia Tech
Home games (play each team once): Clemson, Duke, Louisville, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, SMU (
Away games (play each team once): Boston College, Florida State, Miami, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
Miss: North Carolina State (Cal won’t play the Wolfpack at all in 2025-26)
