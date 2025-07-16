Cal Will Face UCLA at Chase Center in Men's Basketball This Season
Cal will face UCLA in a nonconference men’s basketball game on November 25, 2025, at the Chase Center in San Francisco, the school announced on Wednesday.
The game between the two University of California schools, which is one of three games Cal will play as part of the Empire Classic, will renew a long rivalry that was interrupted last season when the two schools left the Pac-12. UCLA moved to the Big Ten, and Cal is now in the ACC.
The Empire Classic will benefit the Wounded Warrior Project, the Gazelle Group announced.
Cal and UCLA have played each other 251 times since their first meeting in 1921, with UCLA holding a 147-104 lead in the series.
The last time the teams played each other was 2023-24 when they split the season series. Cal beat UCLA 66-57 on January 6, 2024, for its first road win at Pauley Pavilion since 2010, but UCLA beat the Golden Bears 61-60 in Berkeley in February.
Cal also had its football rivalry with UCLA interrupted in 2024, but Cal is scheduled to face UCLA in nonconference football games in 2026, 2027, 2028 and 2029.
It had been reported back in April that UCLA and Cal were close to reaching an agreement to play each other in men's basketball in 2025-26, but it was not until this week that the matchup was announced.
UCLA went 23-11 overall in 2024-25 and finished tied for fourth in the Big Ten with a 13-7 conference mark. The Bruins reached the second round of the NCAA tournament before losing to Tennessee. UCLA is expected to be ranked in the preseason top 25 this coming season, and ESPN put the Bruins at No. 15 in its preseason rankings posted earlier this month. New Mexico transfer Donovan Dent is expected to make a big impact for UCLA.
Cal finished 14-19 this past season and wound up 15th in the ACC standings with a 6-14 conference record. The Golden Bears' roster in 2025-26 will consist primarily of transfers acquired in the offseason and two freshman who could make an impact -- Semetri Carr and Jovani Ruff.
“We’re thrilled to renew the Cal-UCLA rivalry on such a big stage as part of the Empire Classic,” third-year Cal head coach Mark Madsen said in a statement provided by Cal. “Anytime you have these two schools and programs meet, it brings great energy – and to do it in Chase Center, right here in the Bay Area, makes it even more special. It’s an incredible opportunity for our teams and fans, and we’re excited to represent Cal in one of the NBA’s premier venues.”
In Cal’s other Empire Classic games, Cal will host Presbyterian on November 18 and Sacramento State on November 21. Meanwhile UCLA will host Presbyterian on November 21.
Tickets for the Cal-UCLA game will go on sale next month. Presale tickets can then be purchased at this site.
