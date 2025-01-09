Cal Beats Virginia for Its First ACC Basketball Win
Incoming Cal freshman quarterback Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele was in attendance at Haas Pavilion for Cal’s basketball game against Virginia Wednesday night, and he witnessed Cal's first ACC win.
Cal (8-7, 1-3 ACC) took command in the second half to get a 75-61 victory over Virginia, ending the Bears' three-game losing streak in front of a crowd of 3,696. The Cavaliers fell to 8-7 overall and 1-3 in the ACC.
Andrej Stojakovic scored a game-high 23 points, with 19 of those points coming in the second half. Nearly half his points came from the foul line as he was 11-for-13 on free throws.
Cal's Mady Sissoko had nine points, but he had 11 rebounds and four impressive blocks, all in the second half.
Cal led by three points at halftime, then scored the first eight points of the second half to take an 11-point lead with 17:50 remaining. Stojakovic scored five of Cal's eight points in that span.
The Bears pushed their lead to 17 points when Stojakovic hit two free throws with 9:53 left in the second half, making it a 59-42 game. Virginia got as close as nine points after that, but the Cavaliers shot just 29% in the second half and could not make up the deficit.
Stojakovic did not make a field goal until 19 seconds remained in the first half. But that gave the Bears 35-30 lead, and they took a 35-32 advantage into halftime. Stojakovic was 1-for-5 from the field in the first half, but made both of his free throws to finish the half with four points.
Freshman Jeremiah Wilkinson only played seven minutes in the first half, but he was the Bears’ leading scorer at intermission with eight points. All if his first-half points came in an two-minute stretch immediately after he entered the game for the first time with 14:24 remaining before halftime. His offensive spurt helped Cal go from an 11-3 deficit to a 13-11 lead, and the teams played on even terms the rest of the half.
Cal shot 40% from the floor and the Cavaliers hit 37% of their field-goal attempts in the first 20 minutes. Cal committed just two turnovers before halftime and the Cavaliers turned it over just three times.
NOTES: Cal was fairly healthy for Wednesday’s game, although BJ Omot continues to be sidelined, and there’s no indication when or if he will return this season. Andrej Stojakovic played with a wrap on his left (non-shooting) hand.
Virginia’s interim head coach is Ron Sanchez after long-time Virginia head coach Tony Bennett resigned in October. But the Cavaliers play the same defense-first style implemented by Bennett. Virginia entered the game averaging just 61.4 points per game, which ranked 351st of the 355 Division I teams that are ranked. But the Cavaliers are allowing only 61.5 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the country, .
Isaac McKneely entered the game as the Cavaliers’ top scorer at 12.3 points per game, but three Virginia starters started the day making better than 44% of their three-point shots.
Cal entered the game last in the ACC both field-goal percentage defense (47.5 percent) and 3-point percentage defense (37.6 percent). The Bears also began the day ranked 339th of 355 Division I teams in assist-to-turnover ratio at .82. You don’t want to be averaging more turnovers than assists..
