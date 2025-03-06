Cal Can't Keep Up With No. 14 Louisville in 17-Point Loss
A second-half Cal rally gave the Bears a brief glimmer of hope, but 14th-ranked Louisville did more than enough down the stretch to post a convincing 85-68 victory over Cal on Wednesday night in Louisville, Kentucky.
Cal guard Javon Blacksher Jr. scored a season-high 22 points and was 4-for-7 on three-pointers.
But the Bears’ top two scorers – freshman Jeremiah Wilkinson and sophomore Andrej Stojakovic – struggled mightily on offense.
Wilkinson was 2-for-15 from the field and scored 11 points. His first field goal was a three-pointer that came with 4:16 remaining in the game, when Cal was behind by 23 points. Wilkinson had three points with five minutes left in the game.
Wilkinson was moved into the starting lineup 12 games ago, and had been spectacular on offense, averaging 19.8 points over the previous 11 starts. He had put up at least 14 points in every game in that 11-game stretch, a streak that ended Wednesday.
Stojakovic was 2-for-11 for a season-low four points, and he was 0-for-4 from long distance.
Cal shot just 29.6% from the floor for the game, while Louisville shot 52.9%.
The Bears played their best basketball early in the second half. They trailed by 24 points with 17:20 remaining, but in less than six minutes they had the deficit down to 13 points (64-51) at the 11:35 mark.
Cal then had three possessions to reduce the deficit further, but was unable to convert.
Louisville quickly got the margin back to 22 points with 5:54 to go, ending Cal’s upset hopes.
Terrence Edwards Jr. had a season-high 32 points for the Cardinals.
Louisville (24-6, 17-2 ACC) has won eight games in a row and 18 of its last 19 contests. The Cardinals are tied with Clemson for second place in the ACC, a game behind Duke.
Louisville will get a berth in the NCAA tournament and is seeded No. 6 or No. 7 in most NCAA tournament projections.
Cal (13-17, 6-13 ACC) has already assured itself a berth in next week’s ACC tournament.
The Bears began the day tied with Notre Dame for 13th place in the ACC standings, and Cal faces the Irish in South Bend, Indiana, on Saturday in the Bears final regular-season game
Cal’s poor shooting helped Louisville take a 41-26 lead at halftime.
The Bears shot 20.6% (7-for-34) in the first 20 minutes, when the Bears were just 2-for-14 from beyond the three-point line.
Wilkinson was 0-for-7 from the floor in the first half, when he managed just three points, and Stojakovic was 1-for-8 for two points at halftime.
Edwards had 17 points in the first 13 minutes of the game, but the score was tied 22-22 with 6:50 remaining before halftime.
However, the Cardinals dominated play from there, outscoring the Bears 19-4 for the rest of the half to take a 15-point lead at the midpoint.
Cal did not make single field goal in the final 8:09 of the half.
Edwards picked up his third personal foul with 4:00 left on a Flagrant I foul on Mady Sissoko, who was hit with a technical foul for reacting to getting tripped.
NOTES: The last time Cal beat a ranked team was February 27, 2020, when the Bears defeated 21st-ranked Colorado 76-62 in Berkeley. The last time Cal beat a team ranked 14th or higher was February 11, 2016, when the Bears upset No. 11 Oregon 83-63.
The Bears’ last road win against an AP Top 25-ranked team was a 74-73 victory at No. 25 USC on Jan. 8, 2017.
Cal has now lost 14 straight road games against nationally ranked opponents.
Recent articles:
Cal's Ioanna Krimili lands on an all-league team in her third different league
ACC's lawsuit settlement with Clemson & FSU does not favor Cal
How the experts view the chances of these 3 ACC teams on the bubble
Cal first-year center Mady Sissoko has been better than we expected
Follow California Golden Bears on SI on Twitter: @jakecurtis53
Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport