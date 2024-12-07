Cal Comeback Bid Falls Short is a Loss to Stanford in ACC Basketball Opener
A crowd of 6,089 showed up at Haas Pavilion to see Cal play its first ACC basketball game, and although the home fans were treated to some excitement late in the game, they were disappointed with the result
Despite a strong comeack bid by Cal in the closing moments, Stanford beat Cal 89-81 in both teams' conference opener on Saturday afternoon.
Cal trailed by 20 points with 5:36 remaining, but got the deficit down to seven points when Joshua Ola-Joseph hit a three-point shot with 2:13 remaining. Cal reduced the deficit to six points on Andrej Stojakovic's banked-in three pointer at the 1:20 mark. That was as close as Cal got, though.
Stanford led by 16 points at halftime and maintained a double-digit lead throughout the second half until the late Cal surge. Jaylen Blakes had 20 points for Stanford, and Maxime Raynaud also had 20 points. The 7-foot-1 Raynaud was 4-for-6 on three-point shots.
Stojakovic led Cal with 25 points in his first game against his former team. Stojakovic played his freshman season at Stanford last year. Jovan Blacksher Jr. added 14 points.
Cal shot just 42.3 .percent from the field and was 8-for-21 on three-pointers. Meanwhile Stanford made 52.6 percent of its field goal attempts and was 11-for-23 from long range. It was three-pointers by Stanford on three consecutive possessions late in the first half that enabled the Cardinal to pull away after Cal had tied the game with 4:53 remaining in the irst half.
Cal slipped to 6-3, while Stanford's record improved to 8-2.
Stanford finished the first half on an 18-2 run that enabled the Cardinal to take a 47-31 lead at halftime.
Jaylen Blakes led Stanford with 14 first-half points, and his scoring in the late stages of the first half helped give Stanford the big lead.
Stanford has a strong start to the game, hitting six of its first seven shots to take a 14-4 lead over Cal, which begain the game 1-for-8 from the field.
Stanford stretched its lead to 11 points before the Bears surged and tied the score at 29-29 with 4:53 left in the first half when Stanford was called for goal-tending on a layup attempt by Stojakovic.
But Stanford then hit three-pointers on each of its next three possessions – the first two by Blakes – to open a nine-point advantage. Blakes scored his final bucket of the half with one second left, pushing the Cardinal’s lead to 16 points at the break. Cal was 0-for-6 on three-pointers in the first half.
Stojakovic led Cal with 10 first-half points, while Raynaud had 11 for the Cardinal.
NOTES: Cal’s DJ Campbell returned to action after missing four games with an injury, but BJ Omot missed his fifth straight game with an injury.
Raynaud entered the game ranked eighth in the country in scoring, averaging 22.3 points, and he was third in rebounding at 12.2 a game.
Stanford won two of the three games against Cal last season although the Bears won the matchup in Berkeley.
The Cardinal had lost two of its previous three games this season, falling to Grand Canyon and Cal Poly before getting past Utah Valley,
Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53
Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport