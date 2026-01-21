Ex-Cal Linebacker Luke Ferrelli Expected to Re-Enter Transfer Portal

An intriging bit of news was provided by Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports that may or may not affect Cal's football program.

Zenitz reported via twitter that linebacker Luke Ferrelli, who was a Cal starting linebacker in 2025 before entering the transfer portal and signing with Clemson, is expected to re-enter the transfer portal.

It's unclear why Ferrelli wanted to leave Clemson after signing with the Tigers, but it seems a return to Cal is unlikely. Zenitz and various reports indicate that Ferrelli is likely to commit to Mississippi.

Ferrelli had signed with Clemson two weeks ago and had already enrolled in school, was going to classes and had been participating in Clemson team activities.

Ferrelli is obviously an important player. As a redshirt freshman this past season at Cal he was named the ACC Defensive Freshman of the Year.

Ferrelli finished the 2025 season with 91 tackles, including five tackles for loss, and had one interception, one pass breakup and one quarterback hurry in 13 games for Cal, all as a starter.

His interception in the Cal end zone with 15 seconds left saved a Cal victory against Boston College.

Ferrelli and Cade Uluave formed a formidable tandem as Cal's starting inside linebackers. Uluave finished seventh in the ACC in tackles and Ferrelli was 10th. Uluave also entered the transfer portal, and has signed with BYU.

Ferrelli reportedly entered the transfer portal when it opened on January 2, then committed to Clemson on January 6.

