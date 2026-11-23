It was just one game on a quiet Thursday night.

But freshman big man Dominykas Daubaris delivered a game no other Cal player has assembled since at least 1988.

No, he didn’t score 40 points or grab 20 rebounds.

Instead, the 6-foot-11 native of Lithuania, getting the most extensive playing time of his young college career, had nine points, 11 rebounds, four blocked shots and four steals in the Bears’ 86-54 victory over East Texas A&M.

No Cal player in the past 38 years has recorded a game with at least 10 rebounds, four blocked shots and four steals.

Cal (4-2) returns to action on Monday night against Alabama State (2-4), which is completing a four-game tour of California. The Hornets opened with an 80-68 loss at San Jose State, beat UC Davis 75-68 and lost 80-68 at Fresno State.

Dominykas Daubaris dunks | Photo by Iris Wang, Cal Athletics

Coach Mark Madsen was encouraged by Daubaris in just his fourth appearance and suggested more playing time is coming his way.

“You’re talking about somebody with a work ethic who’s always in the gym,” Madsen said in his postgame remarks. “His game is starting to unfold before our eyes. He played well tonight.”

Madsen said Daubaris was slowed over the summer and early fall by a couple of nagging injuries, adding that he’s completely healthy now.

Daubaris got the opportunity to play more because the Bears continue to wait for senior center Lee Dort, their lone returning starter, to get healthy. He has been rehabbing a sprained ankle but was able to participate in Thursday’s early shoot-around, Madsen said.

“Is it next game, game after? I don’t know,” he said.

Junior center Mantas Kocanas, another Lithuanian, started for the sixth straight game in Dort’s place on Thursday. But he was on the floor for just 2 1/2 minutes before possibly tweaking an ankle.

We surveyed Cal’s record books and, somewhat surprisingly, found no one who had put together a 10-4-4 game.

Here are a handful who have come close:

*** Dec. 22, 1990: Roy Fisher had 13 points, 8 rebounds, 4 block shots and 3 steals in a 98-88 loss to UC Irvine

*** Jan. 28, 1993: Jason Kidd had 14 points, 8 steals, 2 blocked shots but only 3 rebounds as a freshman in a 79-65 win over Washington

*** Jan. 24, 1994: Kidd had a triple-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists, 4 steals and 1 blocked shot in 98-93 overtime win at Arizona

*** Feb. 3, 1994: Lamond Murray had 15 points, 11 rebounds, 5 steals and 2 blocked shots as a junior in a 67-61 win at Oregon State

*** March 5, 1994: Michael Stewart had 9 points, 15 rebounds, 4 blocked shots but zero steals in 74-44 win over Oregon State

*** Nov. 25, 1995: Shareef Abdur-Rahim, in his first college game, had 33 points, 9 rebounds, 5 blocked shots and 2 steals in Cal’s 111-83 win over Northern Arizona. In his first three games, in fact, Abdur-Rahim averaged 31.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.0 blocked shots, 2.3 steals

*** Nov. 16, 2001: Jamal Sampson, in the second college of his freshman season, had 10 points, 14 rebounds, 4 blocked shots, 2 steals in Cal’s 56-27 win over Eastern Washington

*** Dec. 21, 2001: Solomon Hughes had 13 points, 9 rebounds, 3 blocked shots, 2 steals in 78-50 win over Mount St. Mary’s

*** Jan. 30, 2003: Joe Shipp had 27 points, 8 rebounds, 3 blocked shots, 3 steals in a 75-70 loss at ASU

*** Dec. 10, 2005: Leon Powe had 16 points, 11 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 blocked shots as a sophomore in a 69-56 loss to Kansas

*** Nov. 20, 2006: Devon Hardin had 10 points, 12 rebounds, 5 blocked shots and 2 steals in 73-48 win over Santa Clara

*** Feb.14, 2013: Tyrone Wallace had 7 points, 3 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 blocked shots and 3 steals as a freshman in Cal’s 73-63 win over UCLA

*** Feb. 23, 2014: David Kravish had 9 points, 10 rebounds, 5 blocked shots and 2 steals in a 77-74 win over USC

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