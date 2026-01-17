Cal let most of a 20-point, second-half lead slip away but hung on for an 84-78 victory over 14th-ranked North Carolina Saturday afternoon before a crowd of 8,077 at Haas Pavilion.

North Carolina got as close as three points with 18.8 seconds left, but Justin Pipppen made two free throws with 10.2 seconds left to seal the win.

Cal (14-5, 2-4 ACC.) had lost three in a row and was coming off a 15-point loss to No. 6 Duke.

The Bears got their second victory over a ranked team this season, after beating then-No. 18 UCLA back in November.

North Carolina (14-4, 2-3 ACC) had lost to Stanford 95-90 on Wednesday.

Cal led by 20 points at 63-43 with 17:24 left in the second half, and the Bears still led by 19 with 8:25 remaining.

North Carolina got the margin down to 12 points with 7:18 to go, and Cal's lead was cut to six points when Derek Dixon hit a contested three-pointer at the shot-clock buzzer with 4:12 left. Cal turnovers again st Tar Heels pressure helped North Carolina get back in the game.

North Carolina reduced the margin to four points at the 3:21 mark, and had it down to four again with 1:47 to go. A three-pointer by Henri Vesaar got the Cal lead down to three, but Pippen's two free throws iced it.

Dai Dai Ames had 19 points, Justin Pippen had 19, and John Camden scored 20 points for Cal. North Carolina freshman Caleb Wilson had 17 points.

Cal had an outstanding first half, which ended with the Bears holding a 17-point lead at 54-37.

The Bears led by 19 when Dai Dai Ames hit a bucket with 15 seconds remaining at the half, but the Tar Heels’ Derek Dixon made a layup at the buzzer to make it a 17-point game.

Cal made 10-of-16 three-point shots in the first half, and that included 3-for-5 from long range by John Camden, who had 16 points at halftime.

Cal shot 55.9% from the field overall in the first 20 minutes. North Carolina shot 50% from the floor but the Tar Heels were 4-for-11 from long range and just 5-for-10 from the foul line.

NOTES

Saturday was Cal’s first game since it announced that Rytis Petraitis will miss the rest of the season following surgery.

Recent articles:

Cal football adds Tennessee DE transfer

Cal's Aidan Keanaaina enters transfer portal

Ex-Cal star Jaylon Tyson delivers the best game of his NBA career

Cal forward Rytis Petraitis has seson-ending surgery

Golden Bears find their No. 2 quarterback

Cal lands a punter from Tulsa with roots in Australia

Ex-Cal quarterback Devin Brown finds a new school

A number of assistant coaches are retained on Tosh Lupoi's Cal coaching staff