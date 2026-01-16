Cal Gets Commitment From Tulsa Punter With Australian Roots

Angus Davies, an Australian Rules football player and budding real estate agent before spending the past three seasons as punter for Tulsa, has committed to play next season for Cal.

Davies was remarkably consistent for Tulsa, averaging 43.3 yards on 173 punts over 36 games. He averaged 43.5 yards as a junior in 2025, earning a place on the Ray Guy Award watch list.

He had an 80-yard punt against Abilene Christian, fourth-longest in program history. Twenty-one of his 47 punts were downed inside the 20-yard line and 15 resulted in fair catches.

A native of Torquay, Australia, Davies had never played American football before arriving at Tulsa in the fall of 2023, according to his bio on the team’s website. The site also reported he was a real estate agent in Australia — no doubt a young one — before moving to the U.S.

Davies averaged a career-best 43.6 yards in 2024 after punting for 42.7 yards as a freshman in 2023.

Cal’s punting duties this past season were shared by sophomore Michael Kern and junior Brook Honore’ Jr., who both entered the transfer portal after the season. Kern punted 39 times for a 41.5-yard average while Honore’ had 20 punts for a 41.4 average.

Cal ranked 14th in the ACC last season in net punting, which factors in returns by the opposing team.

The Bears now have 21 commitments from players out of the transfer portal and are expecting a busy recruiting weekend.

Cal expects a visit Saturday from Kamar Mathudi, a 6-3, 245-pound redshirt freshman linebacker from Oregon. A former 4-star prospect in the high school class of 2024, Mathudi had four tackles in six games this season.

He reportedly visited Purdue on Thursday and was making a stop at NC State on Friday.

