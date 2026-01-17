Colorado State Transfer QB Jackson Brousseau Commits to Cal

Colorado State transfer Jackson Brousseau, who was the Rams starting quarterback in eighth games in the 2025 season, has committed to Cal, according to Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer of CBS Sports.

As a redshirt sophomore this past season, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Brousseau played in nine games, including the eight starts, and completed 63.7% of his passes for 1,354 yards nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

His two best games came against Fresno State when he went 12-for-18 for 144 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, and the final game against Air Force, when he was 28-for-37 for 323 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.

Colorado State finished with a 2-10 record and went 1-7 in the games Brousseau started. The one win came against Fresno State.

Brousseau’s passer rating of 132.06 in 2025 was better than the 131.06 passer rating that Cal freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele put up this past season, although Brousseau undoubtedly is coming to Berkeley to serve as Sagapolutele’s backup in 2026.

Cal has landed a commitment from Colorado State QB transfer Jackson Brousseau, a source tells me and @chris_hummer.



Closed the season as CSU’s starting QB. Threw for 323 yards and two TDs vs. Air Force in the team’s final game. pic.twitter.com/mT1APcXq2b — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 16, 2026

Brousseau played in one game as a redshirt freshman at Colorado State in 2024 and complete 3-for-6 passes with an interception. As a true freshman in 2023, he played in one game and completed 1-of-2 passes for 12 yards.

Brousseau is from Lehi, Utha, and attended Lehi High school. He was rated a three-star prospect.

The news of Brousseau’s commitment to Cal comes on the same day that Devin Brown, who was Cal’s backup quarterback this past season, committed to transfer to Weber State.

The window to enter the transfer portal ended Thursday, although some reports of players who entered the portal may not have surfaced yet.

Once a player is in the portal, he can commit to a school at any time.

