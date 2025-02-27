Cal Loses Fifth Straight, but Moves Closer to Qualifying for ACC Tournament
Cal's second-half rally fell short and the Bears suffered their fifth straight defeat, losing to SMU .81-77 before a crowd of 4,133 at Haas Pavilion on Wednesday night.
Nonetheless, Cal moved a little closer to assuring itself a berth in the ACC tournament because Boston College and North Carolina State, the Bears' competition for the final spot in the ACC tournament, both lost on Saturday as well.
Cal (12-16, 5-12 ACC) has three regular-season games left and can clinch that conference tournament berth if things go the Bears' way on Saturday.
The Bears trailed SMU by 17 points late in the first half and were behind by 16 points at 45-29 in the first minute of the second half.
Cal got the deficit down to two points on Christian Tucker's driving layup with 7:34 left in the second half, and Andrej Stojakovic's two free throws again made it a two-point game with 6:04 remaining. Stojakovic then made two more foul shots to tie the game 66-66 at the 5:33 mark.
But Cal could not take the lead.
SMU's Samet Yigitoglu scored five straight points to put the Mustangs ahead by five .with 3:58 to go, and a breakaway bucket by BJ Edwards off a Cal turnover gave SMU a seven-point advantage with 3:33 left.
The lead grew to nine points before Cal could score again. The Bears got the deficit down to four points with 43.9 seconds remaining and again with 30 seconds left.
Mady Sissoko reduced the SMU lead to two points (79-77) with a three-point play with 5.3 seconds to go, but SMU's Matt Cross made two free throws with 3.9 seconds remaining to seal it.
Jeremiah Wilkinson led the Bears with 20 points, while Cal's leading scorer, Andrej Stojakovic, was limited to nine points on 1-for-9 shooting from the field.
Chuck Harris had 21 points for SMU
Cal came into play on Wednesday tied with Syracuse for 14th place in the ACC standings, just a game ahead of Boston College and North Carolina State.
Boston College lost to Stanford and North Carolina State lost to Syracuse in their games on Saturday, leaving both Boston College and NC State with 4-13 ACC marks with three regular-season games left. If Cal beats Boston College in Berkeley on Saturday and North Carolina State loses a road game to Georgia Tech the same day, the Bears could finish no worse than tied with the Eagles or the Wolfpack for the final spot.
Since Cal would then own a 3-0 record over the Wolfpack and Boston College during the season, the Bears would win any tie-breaker for the 15th and final spot in the conference tournament.
Only the top 15 finishers in the 18-team ACC qualify for the conference tournament. Miami is 18th and last with a 2-15 conference mark and three games left. Cal holds the tie-breaker against the Hurricanes as well.
SMU (21-7, 12-5 ACC) is 7-1 on the road in ACC play, but just 5-4 at home. The Mustangs had lost two of their previous three games, with both defeats coming at home. But SMU is on the bubble for an NCAA tournament berth and loss to Cal would have hurt those chances.
SMU led 42-29 at halftime, thanks to the Mustangs’ hot shooting to begin the game. SMU made its first five three-point shots and that enabled the Mustangs to take a 16-point lead(23-7) 11 minutes into the contest.
Wilkinson scored 12 points in the first half and that helped the Bears stay in the game.
SMU’s biggest lead of the first half came with 3:20 remaining when the Mustangs held a 17-point advantage. Cal cut the deficit to 10 points with the help of some pressure defense, but the Mustangs built the margin back to 13 points at the break.
SMU shot 58.1% from the floor in the first 20 minutes, when was 6-for-8 from long distance. Cal made just 33.3% of its first-half shots and was 1-for-9 from distance.
NOTES: Boopie Miller, SMU’s leader in both scoring (13.4 points per game) and assists (5.7 per game), missed his fourth straight game on Wednesday because of a foot injury.
Cal forward Joshua Ola-Joseph missed his second straight game with an injury. He has started 10 games this season and is averaging 7.2 points and 3.8 rebounds. His 36.5% shooting on three-pointers is the best on the team..
