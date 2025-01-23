Cal Plays Without Andrej Stojakovic, but Still Beats Florida State
Cal played without its leading scorer, Andrej Stojakovic, in Wednesday's home game against Florida State, but the Bears played a strong second half to beat the Seminoles 77-68.
With Stojakovic sidelined, Cal freshman Jeremiah Wilkinson made his first collegiate start on Wednesday, and he scored 18 points. Joshua Ola-Josheph added 14 points off the bench, and Rytis Petraitis had a strong all-around game, with 12 points, 13 rebounds and four assists.
Cal center Mady Sissoko had 14 points and 13 rebounds, but his biggest contribution came on the defense end, where he blocked five shots.
Cal (10-9, 3-5 ACC) shot only 37.7% from the field, but the Bears collected 24 offensive rebounds, committed just 10 turnovers, and outscored Florida State 19-3 from the foul line. It's the second stright win for Cal, which was coming off its first ACC road win, a 65-62 victory at North Carolina State on Saturday.
Stojakovic averages 18.9 points per game, fourth best in the ACC, but he was unable to play against Seminoles because he had the flu. Cal is hoping he will be available for Saturday's home game against Miami.
However, Cal made some big plays in his absence. Florida State (13-6, 4-4 ACC) held a 51-49 lead with 11:51 left, but a three-pointer by Wilkinson on Cal's ensuing possession put Cal ahead to stay.
Cal took an eight-point lead at 61-53 when Petraitis made two free throws with 7:32 left in the game, and Petraitis made in a 10-point lead with a follow shot at the 6:38 mark.
Cal increased the margin to 12 points on Jovan Blacksher Jr.'s 8-foot shot with 4:26 to go, and Cal hung on from there. Florida State got as close as 69-63 with 1:22 remaining, but Cal made its free throws in the closing moments to preserve the lead.
Florida State had won two in a row and four of its last five games before Wednesday. But the Seminoles came into Wednesday’s game with a 1-3 record in games played on their opponent’s home court, and their lone road win ACC action came against last-place Miami.
Cal had a strong start to the game, leading by 10 points early in the first half, and holding a 37-33 lead at halftime.
Joshua Ola-Joseph led the Bears with 11 points on 4-for-5 shooting in the first half, and Wilkinson added 10 points for Cal, although he was 0-for-5 on three-pointers. The Bears used a 13-0 run early in the game to turn a 6-2 deficit into a 15-6 lead. Cal increased the margin to 10 points with 12:54 left in the first half, but the Seminoles quickly made up the deficit.
Cal held a 35-33 lead before Rytis Petraitis’ tip-in at the buzzer gave the Bears a four-point advantage at halftime.
Florida State shot 51.7% from the field in the first half compared with Cal’s 38.5% shooting, but the Bears got 10 more shots than the Seminoles, thanks to Cal’s 15 offensive rebounds while Florida State had just four offensive boards in the first 20 minutes.
NOTES: Cal head coach Mark Madsen announced on Monday that forward BJ Omat will miss the rest of the season with an injury. He played in Bears’ first four games and had two starts before being sidelined.
Cal’s Andrej Stojakovic entered Wednesday’s action averaging 18.9 points, which ranked fourth in the ACC. But he totaled just 16 points in last week’s two road games combined, and he was 0-for-7 on three-pointers in those games against North Carolina and North Carolina State.
Florida State’s Jamir Watkins entered Wednesday’s game averaging 18.6 points.
